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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/china-puts-forward-middle-east-settlement-proposals-1123986107.html
China Puts Forward Middle East Settlement Proposals
China Puts Forward Middle East Settlement Proposals
Sputnik International
The four-point initiative for promoting peace and stability in the region was presented by President Xi Jinping at a meeting with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.
2026-04-14T09:57+0000
2026-04-14T09:57+0000
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/china-slams-strikes-on-irans-peaceful-nuclear-facilities-1123924462.html
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china middle east, chinese proposals for peace in middle east, xi jinping on middle east

China Puts Forward Middle East Settlement Proposals

09:57 GMT 14.04.2026
© Sergei BobylevChinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
© Sergei Bobylev
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The four-point initiative for promoting peace and stability in the region was presented by President Xi Jinping at a meeting with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.
Key points:
Peaceful coexistence: a comprehensive, common, cooperative and sustainable security architecture in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East should be promoted.
National sovereignty: security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries of the region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions of all countries should be safeguarded.
International rule of law: the authority of international law should be upheld to avoid falling back into the law of the jungle.
Fostering favorable environment: development and security should be intertwined, with all parties working together to create conditions for the development of the Middle East and the Gulf.
Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
China Slams Strikes on Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Facilities
31 March, 10:48 GMT
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