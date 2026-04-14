China Puts Forward Middle East Settlement Proposals

Peaceful coexistence: a comprehensive, common, cooperative and sustainable security architecture in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East should be promoted. Peaceful coexistence: a comprehensive, common, cooperative and sustainable security architecture in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East should be promoted.

National sovereignty: security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries of the region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions of all countries should be safeguarded. National sovereignty: security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries of the region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions of all countries should be safeguarded.

International rule of law: the authority of international law should be upheld to avoid falling back into the law of the jungle. International rule of law: the authority of international law should be upheld to avoid falling back into the law of the jungle.