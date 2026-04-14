China Puts Forward Middle East Settlement Proposals
© Sergei BobylevChinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.
© Sergei Bobylev
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The four-point initiative for promoting peace and stability in the region was presented by President Xi Jinping at a meeting with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.
Key points:
Peaceful coexistence: a comprehensive, common, cooperative and sustainable security architecture in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East should be promoted.
National sovereignty: security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries of the region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions of all countries should be safeguarded.
International rule of law: the authority of international law should be upheld to avoid falling back into the law of the jungle.
Fostering favorable environment: development and security should be intertwined, with all parties working together to create conditions for the development of the Middle East and the Gulf.