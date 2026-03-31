https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/china-slams-strikes-on-irans-peaceful-nuclear-facilities-1123924462.html

China Slams Strikes on Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Facilities

China Slams Strikes on Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Facilities

Sputnik International

Strikes on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities could have serious consequences for regional security and stability, and China resolutely opposes them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated at a briefing on Tuesday.

2026-03-31T10:48+0000

2026-03-31T10:48+0000

2026-03-31T10:48+0000

us-israel war on iran

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nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

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The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) earlier reported three strikes targetting the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on March 17, 24, and 27. Iran has blamed the US and Israel for the attacks.She added that these attacks seriously undermine the authority of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), weaken efforts to maintain the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and could have serious consequences for regional peace, security, and stability.The Iranian parliament is seriously looking at withdrawing from the NPT, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the legislature’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, stated on March 30. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted that despite discussions regarding a pullout from the NPT, the country does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons.On February 28, the US and Israel unleashed strikes on facilities inside Iran, including Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli soil, as well as against US military facilities in the Middle East region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/countries-attacking-irans-nuclear-facilities-undermine-non-proliferation-treaty--russian-mfa-spox-1123912076.html

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us israel strikes on iran's nuclear facilities, mao ning comments on iran war, chinese foreign ministry on iran war