https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/china-slams-strikes-on-irans-peaceful-nuclear-facilities-1123924462.html
China Slams Strikes on Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Facilities
China Slams Strikes on Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Facilities
Sputnik International
Strikes on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities could have serious consequences for regional security and stability, and China resolutely opposes them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated at a briefing on Tuesday.
2026-03-31T10:48+0000
2026-03-31T10:48+0000
2026-03-31T10:48+0000
us-israel war on iran
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chinese foreign ministry
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The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) earlier reported three strikes targetting the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on March 17, 24, and 27. Iran has blamed the US and Israel for the attacks.She added that these attacks seriously undermine the authority of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), weaken efforts to maintain the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and could have serious consequences for regional peace, security, and stability.The Iranian parliament is seriously looking at withdrawing from the NPT, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the legislature’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, stated on March 30. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted that despite discussions regarding a pullout from the NPT, the country does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons.On February 28, the US and Israel unleashed strikes on facilities inside Iran, including Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli soil, as well as against US military facilities in the Middle East region.
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us israel strikes on iran's nuclear facilities, mao ning comments on iran war, chinese foreign ministry on iran war
us israel strikes on iran's nuclear facilities, mao ning comments on iran war, chinese foreign ministry on iran war
China Slams Strikes on Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Facilities
Strikes on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities could have serious consequences for regional security and stability, and China resolutely opposes them, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated at a briefing on Tuesday.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) earlier reported three strikes targetting the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on March 17, 24, and 27. Iran has blamed the US and Israel for the attacks.
"Armed attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities under the safeguards and supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency violate the basic purposes of the UN Charter, international law, and the IAEA Statute," Mao Ning stressed.
She added that these attacks seriously undermine the authority of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), weaken efforts to maintain the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and could have serious consequences for regional peace, security, and stability.
"China resolutely opposes this and upholds the need for a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means. Beijing calls on all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions," the diplomat emphasized.
The Iranian parliament is seriously looking at withdrawing from the NPT, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the legislature’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, stated on March 30. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted that despite discussions regarding a pullout from the NPT, the country does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons.
On February 28, the US and Israel unleashed strikes on facilities inside Iran, including Tehran, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli soil, as well as against US military facilities in the Middle East region.