https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/china-seeks-to-elevate-strategic-partnership-with-russia-to-new-heights-1123986320.html

China Seeks to Elevate Strategic Partnership With Russia to New Heights

China Seeks to Elevate Strategic Partnership With Russia to New Heights

Sputnik International

China and Russia should elevate their comprehensive strategic cooperation to a superior level across all fields, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Beijing.

2026-04-14T11:21+0000

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"Hegemony and the harm it generates are becoming increasingly evident, with the system of global governance undergoing profound restructuring, the cause of peace and human development continues to face serious challenges," the Chinese top diplomat noted. Both countries coordinate their positions and support one another on the international stage, exemplifying to the world that "even against the tide, there is a right path, and in times of change, responsibility is especially crucial," Wang Yi stressed.This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, he pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/china-russia-should-work-together-to-promote-deescalation-in-mideast---special-envoy-1123901220.html

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