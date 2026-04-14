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China Seeks to Elevate Strategic Partnership With Russia to New Heights
China Seeks to Elevate Strategic Partnership With Russia to New Heights
Sputnik International
China and Russia should elevate their comprehensive strategic cooperation to a superior level across all fields, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Beijing.
2026-04-14T11:21+0000
2026-04-14T11:33+0000
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"Hegemony and the harm it generates are becoming increasingly evident, with the system of global governance undergoing profound restructuring, the cause of peace and human development continues to face serious challenges," the Chinese top diplomat noted. Both countries coordinate their positions and support one another on the international stage, exemplifying to the world that "even against the tide, there is a right path, and in times of change, responsibility is especially crucial," Wang Yi stressed.This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, he pointed out.
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China Seeks to Elevate Strategic Partnership With Russia to New Heights

11:21 GMT 14.04.2026 (Updated: 11:33 GMT 14.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
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China and Russia should elevate their comprehensive strategic cooperation to a superior level across all fields, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Beijing.
"Hegemony and the harm it generates are becoming increasingly evident, with the system of global governance undergoing profound restructuring, the cause of peace and human development continues to face serious challenges," the Chinese top diplomat noted.
"In a complex and volatile external environment," he continued, "under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, Sino-Russian relations are resilient—unfazed by 'clouds obscuring the view'. Cooperation across all fields is being tested but remains robust and increasingly strong," he said.
Both countries coordinate their positions and support one another on the international stage, exemplifying to the world that "even against the tide, there is a right path, and in times of change, responsibility is especially crucial," Wang Yi stressed.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, he pointed out.

"This is also the inaugural year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan. Both sides must seize this historic opportunity, meet the demands of the times, comprehensively implement the important agreements reached by the heads of state, and advance the Chinese-Russian strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas to a higher level. We jointly uphold and defend multilateralism and jointly advocate for advancing global internationalization," he emphasized.

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