https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/fsb-nabs-three-in-foiled-ukrainian-electric-scooter-bomb-plot-1123985959.html

FSB Nabs Three in Foiled Ukrainian Electric Scooter Bomb Plot

FSB Nabs Three in Foiled Ukrainian Electric Scooter Bomb Plot

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had detained three citizens of Ukraine, Moldova and Russia in connection with an attempted terrorist attack in Moscow using a booby-trapped electric scooter.

2026-04-14T09:36+0000

2026-04-14T09:36+0000

2026-04-14T09:36+0000

russia

russia

moscow

russian federal security service (fsb)

ukraine

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"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a citizen of Ukraine, born in 1980, a citizen of Moldova, born in 1991, and a citizen of Russia, born in 2009, as a result of a search for persons involved in the preparation of a terrorist attack in Moscow, which was prevented on April 2, 2026, planned by ... [Ukraine] against a high-ranking law enforcement officer using a booby-trapped electric scooter," the FSB said in a statement. A Ukrainian military was sent to Moscow to kill a high-ranking Russian serviceman by blowing up an electric scooter at a business center, the statement read, adding that the Moldovan citizen organized an online broadcast of the consequences of the planned bombing for Kiev and the Russian citizen made a video of an electric scooter parking spot in Moscow and forwarded it to his curator.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/ukraines-sbu-planned-terrorist-attack-in-moscow--fsb-1123938541.html

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ukraine

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