International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/fsb-nabs-three-in-foiled-ukrainian-electric-scooter-bomb-plot-1123985959.html
FSB Nabs Three in Foiled Ukrainian Electric Scooter Bomb Plot
FSB Nabs Three in Foiled Ukrainian Electric Scooter Bomb Plot
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had detained three citizens of Ukraine, Moldova and Russia in connection with an attempted terrorist attack in Moscow using a booby-trapped electric scooter.
2026-04-14T09:36+0000
2026-04-14T09:36+0000
russia
russia
moscow
russian federal security service (fsb)
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121942744_0:21:726:429_1920x0_80_0_0_71e8cac101a92b2231851bdf42fbbd4f.jpg
"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a citizen of Ukraine, born in 1980, a citizen of Moldova, born in 1991, and a citizen of Russia, born in 2009, as a result of a search for persons involved in the preparation of a terrorist attack in Moscow, which was prevented on April 2, 2026, planned by ... [Ukraine] against a high-ranking law enforcement officer using a booby-trapped electric scooter," the FSB said in a statement. A Ukrainian military was sent to Moscow to kill a high-ranking Russian serviceman by blowing up an electric scooter at a business center, the statement read, adding that the Moldovan citizen organized an online broadcast of the consequences of the planned bombing for Kiev and the Russian citizen made a video of an electric scooter parking spot in Moscow and forwarded it to his curator.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/ukraines-sbu-planned-terrorist-attack-in-moscow--fsb-1123938541.html
russia
moscow
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121942744_65:0:662:448_1920x0_80_0_0_85d9a8a750530869037d97dcc54d382a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fsb russia, ukraine terrorism, security services
fsb russia, ukraine terrorism, security services

FSB Nabs Three in Foiled Ukrainian Electric Scooter Bomb Plot

09:36 GMT 14.04.2026
© Sputnik / Federal Security Service (FSB) / Go to the mediabankUkrainian terrorist Kuzin detained
Ukrainian terrorist Kuzin detained - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
© Sputnik / Federal Security Service (FSB)
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had detained three citizens of Ukraine, Moldova and Russia in connection with an attempted terrorist attack in Moscow using a booby-trapped electric scooter.
"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a citizen of Ukraine, born in 1980, a citizen of Moldova, born in 1991, and a citizen of Russia, born in 2009, as a result of a search for persons involved in the preparation of a terrorist attack in Moscow, which was prevented on April 2, 2026, planned by ... [Ukraine] against a high-ranking law enforcement officer using a booby-trapped electric scooter," the FSB said in a statement.
A Ukrainian military was sent to Moscow to kill a high-ranking Russian serviceman by blowing up an electric scooter at a business center, the statement read, adding that the Moldovan citizen organized an online broadcast of the consequences of the planned bombing for Kiev and the Russian citizen made a video of an electric scooter parking spot in Moscow and forwarded it to his curator.
Russia's FSB special forces. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2026
Russia
Ukrainian SBU Planned Terrorist Attack in Moscow — FSB
3 April, 12:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала