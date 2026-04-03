https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/ukraines-sbu-planned-terrorist-attack-in-moscow--fsb-1123938541.html
Ukrainian SBU Planned Terrorist Attack in Moscow — FSB
Ukrainian SBU Planned Terrorist Attack in Moscow — FSB
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) planned to remotely detonate an explosive device hidden in the trunk of an electric scooter near a business centre in Moscow, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
2026-04-03T12:25+0000
2026-04-03T12:25+0000
2026-04-03T13:04+0000
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The FSB reported that it had thwarted a terrorist attack targeting a senior police officer.Police discovered the scooter parked near the entrance to the business centre, with a powerful bomb hidden in its trunk disguised as a household charging station.Bomb disposal experts recovered the device at the scene.It reportedly contained around 1.5 kilograms of plastic explosives, along with shrapnel such as nuts and bolts.The device was reportedly controlled via a smart home Wi-Fi relay system and a 4G modem.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russias-fsb-says-thwarts-ukraine-planned-attack-on-military-airfield-in-krasnodar-territory-1123686991.html
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ukraine’s sbu, remotely detonate an explosive device, russia’s federal security service
ukraine’s sbu, remotely detonate an explosive device, russia’s federal security service
Ukrainian SBU Planned Terrorist Attack in Moscow — FSB
12:25 GMT 03.04.2026 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 03.04.2026)
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) planned to remotely detonate a bomb hidden in an electric scooter near a business centre in Moscow, The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
The FSB reported that it had thwarted a terrorist attack
targeting a senior police officer.
Police discovered the scooter parked near the entrance to the business centre, with a powerful bomb hidden in its trunk disguised as a household charging station.
“The SBU planned to remotely detonate the device during the target’s visit to the business centre, identifying him through organised video surveillance," the statement said. "This could have led to a large number of civilian casualties.”
Bomb disposal experts recovered the device at the scene.
It reportedly contained around 1.5 kilograms of plastic explosives, along with shrapnel such as nuts and bolts.
The device was reportedly controlled via a smart home Wi-Fi relay system and a 4G modem.