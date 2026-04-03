https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/ukraines-sbu-planned-terrorist-attack-in-moscow--fsb-1123938541.html

Ukrainian SBU Planned Terrorist Attack in Moscow — FSB

Ukrainian SBU Planned Terrorist Attack in Moscow — FSB

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) planned to remotely detonate an explosive device hidden in the trunk of an electric scooter near a business centre in Moscow, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

2026-04-03T12:25+0000

2026-04-03T12:25+0000

2026-04-03T13:04+0000

russia

ukrainian security service (sbu)

ukraine

federal security service

russian federal security service (fsb)

russia

moscow

terrorist attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg

The FSB reported that it had thwarted a terrorist attack targeting a senior police officer.Police discovered the scooter parked near the entrance to the business centre, with a powerful bomb hidden in its trunk disguised as a household charging station.Bomb disposal experts recovered the device at the scene.It reportedly contained around 1.5 kilograms of plastic explosives, along with shrapnel such as nuts and bolts.The device was reportedly controlled via a smart home Wi-Fi relay system and a 4G modem.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/russias-fsb-says-thwarts-ukraine-planned-attack-on-military-airfield-in-krasnodar-territory-1123686991.html

ukraine

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine’s sbu, remotely detonate an explosive device, russia’s federal security service