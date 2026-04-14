https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/how-north-korea-challenges-us-sea-dominance-with-new-choe-hyon-destroyers-1123987782.html
How North Korea Challenges US Sea Dominance With New Choe Hyon Destroyers
How North Korea Challenges US Sea Dominance With New Choe Hyon Destroyers
Sputnik International
By 2033, the new vessels will make North Korea the world’s fifth wielder of destroyers, media report.
2026-04-14T14:13+0000
2026-04-14T14:13+0000
2026-04-14T14:13+0000
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The new ships can be compared to the US Arleigh Burke class destroyers:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260409/north-korea-tests-advanced-weapon-systems--reports-1123963513.html
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north korea navy, us navy, choe hyon north korean destroyer
north korea navy, us navy, choe hyon north korean destroyer
How North Korea Challenges US Sea Dominance With New Choe Hyon Destroyers
By 2033, the new vessels will make North Korea the world’s fifth wielder of destroyers, media report.
The new ships can be compared to the US Arleigh Burke class destroyers:
While the US ships are larger (9,600 tons vs. 5,000 tons), the two vessels have comparable firepower — 96 vertical launch cells vs. 74, which makes Choe Hyon the most heavily armed ship class.
Choe Hyon is to have far better anti-ship capabilities using supersonic missiles, while the Alreigh Burke can only use the SM-6 anti-ballistic missile poorly suited against ships.
The North Korean ships will be able to use missiles of two complementary sizes, while the US ones can only launch one.
Sleaker design makes the Choe Hyon better in evading radar detection than its US counterpart.