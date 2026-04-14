How North Korea Challenges US Sea Dominance With New Choe Hyon Destroyers

While the US ships are larger (9,600 tons vs. 5,000 tons), the two vessels have comparable firepower — 96 vertical launch cells vs. 74, which makes Choe Hyon the most heavily armed ship class. While the US ships are larger (9,600 tons vs. 5,000 tons), the two vessels have comparable firepower — 96 vertical launch cells vs. 74, which makes Choe Hyon the most heavily armed ship class.

Choe Hyon is to have far better anti-ship capabilities using supersonic missiles, while the Alreigh Burke can only use the SM-6 anti-ballistic missile poorly suited against ships. Choe Hyon is to have far better anti-ship capabilities using supersonic missiles, while the Alreigh Burke can only use the SM-6 anti-ballistic missile poorly suited against ships.

The North Korean ships will be able to use missiles of two complementary sizes, while the US ones can only launch one. The North Korean ships will be able to use missiles of two complementary sizes, while the US ones can only launch one.