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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/indonesia-agrees-to-receive-oil-gas-supplies-from-russia---indonesian-energy-ministry-1123986579.html
Indonesia Secures Agreements to Get Oil & Gas Supplies from Russia, Energy Ministry Confirms
Indonesia Secures Agreements to Get Oil & Gas Supplies from Russia, Energy Ministry Confirms
Sputnik International
Indonesia has secured agreements on the supply of crude oil, fuel and liquefied petroleum gas from Russia, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said on Tuesday.
2026-04-14T11:40+0000
2026-04-14T13:54+0000
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"We will be able to increase our crude oil reserves. In addition, we will have the opportunity to receive liquefied petroleum gas... The Russian side declared its readiness to support Indonesia's energy security, including oil and gas supplies, as well as the development of storage systems," the minister said following talks in Moscow. The results of the negotiations send a positive signal to strengthen Indonesia's energy sustainability "against the backdrop of an unstable global situation," the minister said, noting that the partnership with Russia could "become an important option, given the scale of its energy production and experience in the oil and gas industry."
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Indonesia Secures Agreements to Get Oil & Gas Supplies from Russia, Energy Ministry Confirms

11:40 GMT 14.04.2026 (Updated: 13:54 GMT 14.04.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
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JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Indonesia has secured agreements on the supply of crude oil, fuel and liquefied petroleum gas from Russia, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said on Tuesday.
"We will be able to increase our crude oil reserves. In addition, we will have the opportunity to receive liquefied petroleum gas... The Russian side declared its readiness to support Indonesia's energy security, including oil and gas supplies, as well as the development of storage systems," the minister said following talks in Moscow.
The results of the negotiations send a positive signal to strengthen Indonesia's energy sustainability "against the backdrop of an unstable global situation," the minister said, noting that the partnership with Russia could "become an important option, given the scale of its energy production and experience in the oil and gas industry."
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
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