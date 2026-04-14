https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/indonesia-agrees-to-receive-oil-gas-supplies-from-russia---indonesian-energy-ministry-1123986579.html

Indonesia Secures Agreements to Get Oil & Gas Supplies from Russia, Energy Ministry Confirms

Indonesia Secures Agreements to Get Oil & Gas Supplies from Russia, Energy Ministry Confirms

Sputnik International

Indonesia has secured agreements on the supply of crude oil, fuel and liquefied petroleum gas from Russia, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said on Tuesday.

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"We will be able to increase our crude oil reserves. In addition, we will have the opportunity to receive liquefied petroleum gas... The Russian side declared its readiness to support Indonesia's energy security, including oil and gas supplies, as well as the development of storage systems," the minister said following talks in Moscow. The results of the negotiations send a positive signal to strengthen Indonesia's energy sustainability "against the backdrop of an unstable global situation," the minister said, noting that the partnership with Russia could "become an important option, given the scale of its energy production and experience in the oil and gas industry."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/putin-says-russia-indonesia-will-be-able-to-find-solution-to-maintain-stable-trade-1123980973.html

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