https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/putin-says-russia-indonesia-will-be-able-to-find-solution-to-maintain-stable-trade-1123980973.html
Putin Says Russia, Indonesia Will Be Able to Find Solution to Maintain Stable Trade
Putin Says Russia, Indonesia Will Be Able to Find Solution to Maintain Stable Trade
Sputnik International
Russia and Indonesia will be able to find a solution to maintain a stable trade situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2026-04-13T12:14+0000
2026-04-13T12:14+0000
2026-04-13T12:14+0000
world
vladimir putin
prabowo subianto
russia
indonesia
kremlin
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119580674_0:0:2954:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_15a9f77c76a03cbcd9d90bf0b43b4cec.jpg
"Unfortunately, there was some adjustment at the beginning of this year, but the intergovernmental commission is actively working with us, and I hope that your visit will also help us find the necessary solution so that the situation remains stable and shows growth based on the results of this year," Putin said as talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Moscow. Energy, space, agriculture and pharmaceuticals are the most promising areas of cooperation between Russia and Indonesia, Putin said.Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that he held meetings with representatives of Russian agencies and companies in Moscow before negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Indonesian leader thanked Putin for his personal support on issues important to the republic, adding that Indonesia sees Russia's undeniable positive contribution to modern geopolitical development."For my part, I will be prepared to personally participate in order to expedite the implementation of these projects [between Russia and Indonesia]. This primarily concerns financial transactions. I will also be prepared to personally expedite the process as much as possible," he also said.It is crucial for Indonesia and Russia to discuss energy issues now, the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/indonesia-discussing-oil-purchases-with-russia---energy-minister-1123838553.html
russia
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119580674_123:0:2854:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd2d2bd734d3edf8be6999740b1cb8c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia and indonesia, russian president vladimir putin, solution to maintain a stable trade situation
russia and indonesia, russian president vladimir putin, solution to maintain a stable trade situation
Putin Says Russia, Indonesia Will Be Able to Find Solution to Maintain Stable Trade
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Indonesia will be able to find a solution to maintain a stable trade situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Unfortunately, there was some adjustment at the beginning of this year, but the intergovernmental commission is actively working with us, and I hope that your visit will also help us find the necessary solution so that the situation remains stable and shows growth based on the results of this year," Putin said as talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Moscow.
Energy, space, agriculture and pharmaceuticals are the most promising areas of cooperation between Russia and Indonesia, Putin said.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that he held meetings with representatives of Russian agencies and companies in Moscow before negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Before our meeting today, I held meetings with representatives of Russian agencies and companies," the president said during talks with Putin in the Kremlin.
The Indonesian leader thanked Putin for his personal support on issues important to the republic, adding that Indonesia sees Russia's undeniable positive contribution to modern geopolitical development.
"For my part, I will be prepared to personally participate in order to expedite the implementation of these projects [between Russia and Indonesia]. This primarily concerns financial transactions. I will also be prepared to personally expedite the process as much as possible," he also said.
It is crucial for Indonesia and Russia
to discuss energy issues now, the president added.