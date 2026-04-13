https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/putin-says-russia-indonesia-will-be-able-to-find-solution-to-maintain-stable-trade-1123980973.html

Putin Says Russia, Indonesia Will Be Able to Find Solution to Maintain Stable Trade

Putin Says Russia, Indonesia Will Be Able to Find Solution to Maintain Stable Trade

Sputnik International

Russia and Indonesia will be able to find a solution to maintain a stable trade situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

2026-04-13T12:14+0000

2026-04-13T12:14+0000

2026-04-13T12:14+0000

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"Unfortunately, there was some adjustment at the beginning of this year, but the intergovernmental commission is actively working with us, and I hope that your visit will also help us find the necessary solution so that the situation remains stable and shows growth based on the results of this year," Putin said as talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Moscow. Energy, space, agriculture and pharmaceuticals are the most promising areas of cooperation between Russia and Indonesia, Putin said.Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that he held meetings with representatives of Russian agencies and companies in Moscow before negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Indonesian leader thanked Putin for his personal support on issues important to the republic, adding that Indonesia sees Russia's undeniable positive contribution to modern geopolitical development."For my part, I will be prepared to personally participate in order to expedite the implementation of these projects [between Russia and Indonesia]. This primarily concerns financial transactions. I will also be prepared to personally expedite the process as much as possible," he also said.It is crucial for Indonesia and Russia to discuss energy issues now, the president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/indonesia-discussing-oil-purchases-with-russia---energy-minister-1123838553.html

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