https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/iran-raises-issue-of-damage-from-possible-attack-on-bushehr-npp-with-iaea---authorities-1123984967.html
Iran Raises Issue of Damage From Possible Attack on Bushehr NPP With IAEA - Authorities
Iran Raises Issue of Damage From Possible Attack on Bushehr NPP With IAEA - Authorities
Sputnik International
Iran has raised the issue of possible damage to the region in the event of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant with the IAEA, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told Sputnik.
2026-04-14T03:59+0000
2026-04-14T03:59+0000
2026-04-14T04:50+0000
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"The Persian Gulf region would have suffered serious damage. In any case, [the shelling of Bushehr] is one of the issues Iran has begun raising with international organizations, including the IAEA," Mohajerani told the agency. On April 4, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr nuclear power plant had come under fire from the US and Israel, killing one employee. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the shelling of the nuclear power plant.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/un-peacekeepers-deployment-at-bushehr-npp-to-depend-on-tehran---russian-foreign-ministry-1123978551.html
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Iran Raises Issue of Damage From Possible Attack on Bushehr NPP With IAEA - Authorities
03:59 GMT 14.04.2026 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 14.04.2026)
Iran has raised the issue of possible damage to the region in the event of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant with the IAEA, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told Sputnik.
"The Persian Gulf region would have suffered serious damage. In any case, [the shelling of Bushehr] is one of the issues Iran has begun raising with international organizations, including the IAEA," Mohajerani told the agency.
On April 4, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr nuclear power plant had come under fire from the US and Israel, killing one employee. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the shelling of the nuclear power plant.