https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/iran-raises-issue-of-damage-from-possible-attack-on-bushehr-npp-with-iaea---authorities-1123984967.html

Iran Raises Issue of Damage From Possible Attack on Bushehr NPP With IAEA - Authorities

Iran Raises Issue of Damage From Possible Attack on Bushehr NPP With IAEA - Authorities

Sputnik International

Iran has raised the issue of possible damage to the region in the event of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant with the IAEA, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told Sputnik.

2026-04-14T03:59+0000

2026-04-14T03:59+0000

2026-04-14T04:50+0000

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"The Persian Gulf region would have suffered serious damage. In any case, [the shelling of Bushehr] is one of the issues Iran has begun raising with international organizations, including the IAEA," Mohajerani told the agency. On April 4, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr nuclear power plant had come under fire from the US and Israel, killing one employee. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the shelling of the nuclear power plant.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/un-peacekeepers-deployment-at-bushehr-npp-to-depend-on-tehran---russian-foreign-ministry-1123978551.html

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