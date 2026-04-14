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Iran Raises Issue of Damage From Possible Attack on Bushehr NPP With IAEA - Authorities
Iran Raises Issue of Damage From Possible Attack on Bushehr NPP With IAEA - Authorities
Sputnik International
Iran has raised the issue of possible damage to the region in the event of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant with the IAEA, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told Sputnik.
2026-04-14T03:59+0000
2026-04-14T04:50+0000
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"The Persian Gulf region would have suffered serious damage. In any case, [the shelling of Bushehr] is one of the issues Iran has begun raising with international organizations, including the IAEA," Mohajerani told the agency. On April 4, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr nuclear power plant had come under fire from the US and Israel, killing one employee. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the shelling of the nuclear power plant.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/un-peacekeepers-deployment-at-bushehr-npp-to-depend-on-tehran---russian-foreign-ministry-1123978551.html
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Iran Raises Issue of Damage From Possible Attack on Bushehr NPP With IAEA - Authorities

03:59 GMT 14.04.2026 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 14.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiAn Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Iran has raised the issue of possible damage to the region in the event of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant with the IAEA, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told Sputnik.
"The Persian Gulf region would have suffered serious damage. In any case, [the shelling of Bushehr] is one of the issues Iran has begun raising with international organizations, including the IAEA," Mohajerani told the agency.
In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
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On April 4, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Bushehr nuclear power plant had come under fire from the US and Israel, killing one employee. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the shelling of the nuclear power plant.
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