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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/lavrov-fidan-discuss-ways-for-political-settlement-of-mideast-crisis-over-phone---foreign-ministry-1123985699.html
Lavrov, Fidan Discuss Ways for Political Settlement of Mideast Crisis Over Phone - Foreign Ministry
Lavrov, Fidan Discuss Ways for Political Settlement of Mideast Crisis Over Phone - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the search for ways out of the crisis situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-04-14T09:23+0000
2026-04-14T09:23+0000
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"Issues related to the search for ways out of the crisis situation that has developed as a result of the unprovoked attack by the United States and Israel on Iran were discussed. Moscow and Ankara expressed their willingness to contribute to efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict," the ministry said in a statement. Fidan also touched upon the latest developments around Ukraine and the prospects for resuming the negotiation process with the participation of the United States, the statement read, adding that the minister confirmed Ankara's readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/russia-could-play-key-role-in-resolving-middle-east-conflict--hezbollah-spokesman-1123979004.html
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Lavrov, Fidan Discuss Ways for Political Settlement of Mideast Crisis Over Phone - Foreign Ministry

09:23 GMT 14.04.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Fillippov / Go to the mediabankSergey Lavrov and Turkish to diplomat Hakan Fidan.
Sergey Lavrov and Turkish to diplomat Hakan Fidan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the search for ways out of the crisis situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Issues related to the search for ways out of the crisis situation that has developed as a result of the unprovoked attack by the United States and Israel on Iran were discussed. Moscow and Ankara expressed their willingness to contribute to efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict," the ministry said in a statement.
Fidan also touched upon the latest developments around Ukraine and the prospects for resuming the negotiation process with the participation of the United States, the statement read, adding that the minister confirmed Ankara's readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine.
A man stands atop the rubble as smoke rises from a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
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