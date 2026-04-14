https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/lavrov-fidan-discuss-ways-for-political-settlement-of-mideast-crisis-over-phone---foreign-ministry-1123985699.html

Lavrov, Fidan Discuss Ways for Political Settlement of Mideast Crisis Over Phone - Foreign Ministry

Lavrov, Fidan Discuss Ways for Political Settlement of Mideast Crisis Over Phone - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the search for ways out of the crisis situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-04-14T09:23+0000

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sergey lavrov

hakan fidan

russian foreign ministry

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middle east

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"Issues related to the search for ways out of the crisis situation that has developed as a result of the unprovoked attack by the United States and Israel on Iran were discussed. Moscow and Ankara expressed their willingness to contribute to efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict," the ministry said in a statement. Fidan also touched upon the latest developments around Ukraine and the prospects for resuming the negotiation process with the participation of the United States, the statement read, adding that the minister confirmed Ankara's readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/russia-could-play-key-role-in-resolving-middle-east-conflict--hezbollah-spokesman-1123979004.html

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