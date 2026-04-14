https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/lavrov-fidan-discuss-ways-for-political-settlement-of-mideast-crisis-over-phone---foreign-ministry-1123985699.html
Lavrov, Fidan Discuss Ways for Political Settlement of Mideast Crisis Over Phone - Foreign Ministry
Lavrov, Fidan Discuss Ways for Political Settlement of Mideast Crisis Over Phone - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the search for ways out of the crisis situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-04-14T09:23+0000
2026-04-14T09:23+0000
2026-04-14T09:23+0000
world
sergey lavrov
hakan fidan
russian foreign ministry
russia
turkiye
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113020492_0:128:2933:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_6e846b453b9d8b33d4a3726c0b8ff541.jpg
"Issues related to the search for ways out of the crisis situation that has developed as a result of the unprovoked attack by the United States and Israel on Iran were discussed. Moscow and Ankara expressed their willingness to contribute to efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict," the ministry said in a statement. Fidan also touched upon the latest developments around Ukraine and the prospects for resuming the negotiation process with the participation of the United States, the statement read, adding that the minister confirmed Ankara's readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/russia-could-play-key-role-in-resolving-middle-east-conflict--hezbollah-spokesman-1123979004.html
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113020492_197:0:2736:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_f88bf0e6ddc40ad5b606919adf2b5cb7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia turkiye relations, middle east crisis, lavrov fidan talk
russia turkiye relations, middle east crisis, lavrov fidan talk
Lavrov, Fidan Discuss Ways for Political Settlement of Mideast Crisis Over Phone - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the search for ways out of the crisis situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Issues related to the search for ways out of the crisis situation that has developed as a result of the unprovoked attack by the United States and Israel on Iran were discussed. Moscow and Ankara expressed their willingness to contribute to efforts for a peaceful settlement of the conflict," the ministry said in a statement.
Fidan also touched upon the latest developments around Ukraine and the prospects for resuming the negotiation process with the participation of the United States, the statement read, adding that the minister confirmed Ankara's readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine.