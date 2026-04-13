https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/russia-could-play-key-role-in-resolving-middle-east-conflict--hezbollah-spokesman-1123979004.html
Russia Could Play Key Role in Resolving Middle East Conflict – Hezbollah Spokesman
Russia Could Play Key Role in Resolving Middle East Conflict – Hezbollah Spokesman
Sputnik International
The Hezbollah movement does not rule out the scenario of a new civil war in Lebanon if the government continues its policy, Mahmoud Kamati, a member of the Shia movement's political council, told Sputnik.
2026-04-13T07:57+0000
2026-04-13T07:57+0000
2026-04-13T07:57+0000
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“Today, Russia, thanks to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and its genuine ties with many Arab countries and Lebanon, can play a role at the regional level, and we hope for that. But unfortunately, the United States is creating obstacles and barriers to any Russian role. At the same time, the US has turned to Russia to influence Iran and achieve a ceasefire. Sooner or later, they will need Russia,” Kamati said.Other Key Statements:
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current policy continues, civil war scenario in lebanon, lebanon if the government continues its policy
current policy continues, civil war scenario in lebanon, lebanon if the government continues its policy
Russia Could Play Key Role in Resolving Middle East Conflict – Hezbollah Spokesman
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Russia, due to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and its strong ties with many Arab countries and Lebanon, could play an important role in the region, Mahmoud Kamati, deputy head of Hezbollah’s political council, told Sputnik.
“Today, Russia, thanks to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran
and its genuine ties with many Arab countries and Lebanon, can play a role at the regional level, and we hope for that. But unfortunately, the United States is creating obstacles and barriers to any Russian role. At the same time, the US has turned to Russia to influence Iran and achieve a ceasefire. Sooner or later, they will need Russia,” Kamati said.
The Lebanese army is unlikely to act on plans to disarm Hezbollah, taking a “realistic” view of the situation
Washington allegedly pressured Syria to open a front in eastern and northern Lebanon, but Damascus sees this as against its interests
The Lebanese army is unlikely to act on plans to disarm Hezbollah, taking a “realistic” view of the situation
Ukraine’s claims of readiness to assist against Iran and resistance movements were dismissed as “absurd”
Lebanon’s government could change under pressure from the public, which largely supports Hezbollah