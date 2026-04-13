https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/russia-could-play-key-role-in-resolving-middle-east-conflict--hezbollah-spokesman-1123979004.html

Russia Could Play Key Role in Resolving Middle East Conflict – Hezbollah Spokesman

Russia Could Play Key Role in Resolving Middle East Conflict – Hezbollah Spokesman

Sputnik International

The Hezbollah movement does not rule out the scenario of a new civil war in Lebanon if the government continues its policy, Mahmoud Kamati, a member of the Shia movement's political council, told Sputnik.

2026-04-13T07:57+0000

2026-04-13T07:57+0000

2026-04-13T07:57+0000

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“Today, Russia, thanks to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and its genuine ties with many Arab countries and Lebanon, can play a role at the regional level, and we hope for that. But unfortunately, the United States is creating obstacles and barriers to any Russian role. At the same time, the US has turned to Russia to influence Iran and achieve a ceasefire. Sooner or later, they will need Russia,” Kamati said.Other Key Statements:

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current policy continues, civil war scenario in lebanon, lebanon if the government continues its policy