https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/paks-2-nuclear-power-plant-construction-hungary-will-be-special-priority-for-rosatom---ceo-1123987608.html
Rosatom CEO Vows Construction of Hungary's Paks-2 Nuclear Plant to Be 'Special Priority'
Rosatom CEO Vows Construction of Hungary's Paks-2 Nuclear Plant to Be 'Special Priority'
Sputnik International
The Paks-2 nuclear power plant construction project in Hungary will be a special priority for Rosatom, the head of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters in Cairo on Tuesday.
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"Additional mobilization to address this issue (Paks-2 NPP - ed.) in Hungary will also be necessary. We can promise that this will be our special priority, just as it was in the most difficult years. And it is clear that this project has faced a pandemic, faced sanctions, faced direct pressure, and has withstood it all," Likhachev said.Rosatom expects the new Hungarian government to have confidence in the implementation of the Paks II nuclear power plant project, Alexey Likhachev said.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost power after the only high-voltage line, Ferrosplavnaya-1, was struck, Likhachev said.The complete loss of external power supply to the ZNPP became the 14th time, and inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency recorded it, Likhachev added.Finland doomed its huge economic region to depression by refusing to build the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant with Russia, Likhachev said."Finland showed how such an inept government attitude towards nuclear energy simply ruined a huge project and doomed a huge economic region of eastern Finland to depression," Likhachev said.
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Rosatom CEO Vows Construction of Hungary's Paks-2 Nuclear Plant to Be 'Special Priority'
14:07 GMT 14.04.2026 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 14.04.2026)
The Paks-2 nuclear power plant construction project in Hungary will be a "special priority" for Rosatom, the head of the state corporation, Alexey Likhachev, told reporters in Cairo on Tuesday.
"Additional mobilization to address this issue (Paks-2 NPP - ed.) in Hungary will also be necessary. We can promise that this will be our special priority, just as it was in the most difficult years. And it is clear that this project has faced a pandemic, faced sanctions, faced direct pressure, and has withstood it all," Likhachev said.
Rosatom expects the new Hungarian government to have confidence in the implementation of the Paks II nuclear power plant project, Alexey Likhachev said.
"We are open and expect the same trust in the implementation of this project [Paks-2 NPP]. This is not a Russian ... project. This is a pure project in the interests of the Hungarian people. More than 70% of Hungary's energy mix will be sustainable with nuclear electricity. This means that not only our own energy supply, but also the opportunity to export the most expensive things in Europe today, energy in general, and the electric power industry in the first place," Likhachev told reporters.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost power after the only high-voltage line, Ferrosplavnaya-1, was struck, Likhachev said.
"One of the results of such shelling [after the Easter truce] was the loss of power supply, the only line at that time, Ferrosplavnaya, and automatically—the personnel worked brilliantly, connecting the station to the power supply from mobile sources, from the standby diesel generators," Likhachev said.
The complete loss of external power supply to the ZNPP became the 14th time, and inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency recorded it, Likhachev added.
Finland doomed its huge economic region to depression by refusing to build the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant with Russia, Likhachev said.
"Finland showed how such an inept government attitude towards nuclear energy simply ruined a huge project and doomed a huge economic region of eastern Finland to depression," Likhachev said.