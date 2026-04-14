https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/paks-2-nuclear-power-plant-construction-hungary-will-be-special-priority-for-rosatom---ceo-1123987608.html

Rosatom CEO Vows Construction of Hungary's Paks-2 Nuclear Plant to Be 'Special Priority'

Rosatom CEO Vows Construction of Hungary's Paks-2 Nuclear Plant to Be 'Special Priority'

Sputnik International

The Paks-2 nuclear power plant construction project in Hungary will be a special priority for Rosatom, the head of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters in Cairo on Tuesday.

2026-04-14T14:07+0000

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2026-04-14T14:57+0000

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alexei likhachev

hungary

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international atomic energy agency (iaea)

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"Additional mobilization to address this issue (Paks-2 NPP - ed.) in Hungary will also be necessary. We can promise that this will be our special priority, just as it was in the most difficult years. And it is clear that this project has faced a pandemic, faced sanctions, faced direct pressure, and has withstood it all," Likhachev said.Rosatom expects the new Hungarian government to have confidence in the implementation of the Paks II nuclear power plant project, Alexey Likhachev said.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost power after the only high-voltage line, Ferrosplavnaya-1, was struck, Likhachev said.The complete loss of external power supply to the ZNPP became the 14th time, and inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency recorded it, Likhachev added.Finland doomed its huge economic region to depression by refusing to build the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant with Russia, Likhachev said."Finland showed how such an inept government attitude towards nuclear energy simply ruined a huge project and doomed a huge economic region of eastern Finland to depression," Likhachev said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260405/rosatom-did-everything-to-build-new-reactors-at-iranian-nuclear-plant--ceo-1123947701.html

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russia rosatom, russia hungary relations, global energy, nuclear energy, alexey likhachev