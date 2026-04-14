https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/russia-develops-swarm-technology-for-attack-drones---1123988048.html

Russia Develops Swarm Technology For Attack Drones

Russia Develops Swarm Technology For Attack Drones

Sputnik International

Russian state corporation Rostec has tested new technology enabling attack drones to operate in coordinated groups.

2026-04-14T16:03+0000

2026-04-14T16:03+0000

2026-04-14T16:03+0000

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The system, based on Supercam drones, can now automatically share targeting data, allowing a single operator to control up to 10 drones at once.The first drone to detect a target transmits the information to the others in the group, which then strike simultaneously.The drone swarm technology could be used to overwhelm even the most advanced enemy air defenses and deliver concentrated strikes on high-value targets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/russian-lancet-drone-an-unmatched-tool-to-destroy-enemy-weapons-1123490391.html

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