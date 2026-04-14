https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/russia-develops-swarm-technology-for-attack-drones---1123988048.html
Russia Develops Swarm Technology For Attack Drones
Russia Develops Swarm Technology For Attack Drones
Sputnik International
Russian state corporation Rostec has tested new technology enabling attack drones to operate in coordinated groups.
2026-04-14T16:03+0000
2026-04-14T16:03+0000
2026-04-14T16:03+0000
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The system, based on Supercam drones, can now automatically share targeting data, allowing a single operator to control up to 10 drones at once.The first drone to detect a target transmits the information to the others in the group, which then strike simultaneously.The drone swarm technology could be used to overwhelm even the most advanced enemy air defenses and deliver concentrated strikes on high-value targets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/russian-lancet-drone-an-unmatched-tool-to-destroy-enemy-weapons-1123490391.html
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russia rostec drone warfare
russia rostec drone warfare
Russia Develops Swarm Technology For Attack Drones
Russian state corporation Rostec has tested new technology enabling attack drones to operate in coordinated groups.
The system, based on Supercam drones, can now automatically share targeting data, allowing a single operator to control up to 10 drones at once.
The first drone to detect a target transmits the information to the others in the group, which then strike simultaneously.
An onboard neural network can also assign tasks without the operator - automatically determining the order of attack and which drone will perform battle damage assessment, say the developers.
The drone swarm technology could be used to overwhelm even the most advanced enemy air defenses and deliver concentrated strikes on high-value targets.