https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/russian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-china---correspondent-1123984707.html

Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in China - Correspondent

Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in China - Correspondent

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Beijing on an official visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2026-04-14T03:41+0000

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During the visit, Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, prospects for contacts at various levels and international interaction with a focus on joint work in the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the G20, APEC and other multilateral mechanisms and forums. During the talks, the sides will also conduct a "substantive exchange of views on a number of hot topics and regional issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the Middle East."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/china-russia-should-work-together-to-promote-deescalation-in-mideast---special-envoy-1123901220.html

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