https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/su-57e-generates-great-interest-among-rosoboronexports-partners---report-1123985833.html
Su-57E Generates Great Interest Among Rosoboronexport’s Partners - Report
Su-57E Generates Great Interest Among Rosoboronexport’s Partners - Report
Sputnik International
Russia has already signed several contracts for the sale of the fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet, and the list of customers for the aircraft is expanding, Russia's defense exporter Rosoboronexport reported on Tuesday ahead of the DSA-2026 arms exhibition in Malaysia.
2026-04-14T09:59+0000
2026-04-14T09:59+0000
2026-04-14T09:59+0000
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The Defense Services Asia (DSA) 2026 international exhibition of arms and military equipment will take place from April 20 to 23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.The advanced fifth-generation multifunctional Su-57E fighter will be one of the key exhibits at the Rosoboronexport stand. It has real combat experience, including the use of long-range air-to-air and air-to-surface guided missiles in conditions of counteraction by modern enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/su-57-russias-next-gen-fighter-turning-heads-worldwide-1123126929.html
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Su-57E Generates Great Interest Among Rosoboronexport’s Partners - Report
Russia has already signed several contracts for the sale of the fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet, and the list of customers for the aircraft is expanding, Russia's defense exporter Rosoboronexport reported on Tuesday ahead of the DSA-2026 arms exhibition in Malaysia.
The Defense Services Asia (DSA) 2026 international exhibition of arms and military equipment will take place from April 20 to 23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
"The Su-57E is generating great interest among Rosoboronexport's partners, a number of whom have already contracted for the Russian fighter jet. The list of customers for this aircraft is confidently expanding," the statement said.
The advanced fifth-generation multifunctional Su-57E fighter will be one of the key exhibits at the Rosoboronexport stand. It has real combat experience, including the use of long-range air-to-air and air-to-surface guided missiles in conditions of counteraction by modern enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems.
"The aircraft is an excellent option for the modernization and development of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, given the unification of a number of systems and weapons with the existing fleet of Su-30MKM," Rosoboronexport noted.
17 November 2025, 15:36 GMT