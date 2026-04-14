https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/su-57e-generates-great-interest-among-rosoboronexports-partners---report-1123985833.html

Su-57E Generates Great Interest Among Rosoboronexport’s Partners - Report

Su-57E Generates Great Interest Among Rosoboronexport’s Partners - Report

Sputnik International

Russia has already signed several contracts for the sale of the fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet, and the list of customers for the aircraft is expanding, Russia's defense exporter Rosoboronexport reported on Tuesday ahead of the DSA-2026 arms exhibition in Malaysia.

2026-04-14T09:59+0000

2026-04-14T09:59+0000

2026-04-14T09:59+0000

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The Defense Services Asia (DSA) 2026 international exhibition of arms and military equipment will take place from April 20 to 23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.The advanced fifth-generation multifunctional Su-57E fighter will be one of the key exhibits at the Rosoboronexport stand. It has real combat experience, including the use of long-range air-to-air and air-to-surface guided missiles in conditions of counteraction by modern enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/su-57-russias-next-gen-fighter-turning-heads-worldwide-1123126929.html

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su-57e jet, russian jet fighters, russian aviation, russian tech