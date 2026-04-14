https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/vance-claims-a-lot-of-progress-made-at-us-iran-talks-1123984827.html
Vance Claims 'a Lot of Progress' Made at US-Iran Talks
Vance Claims 'a Lot of Progress' Made at US-Iran Talks
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance claimed that the United States and Iran had made a lot of progress during the talks.
2026-04-14T03:17+0000
2026-04-14T03:17+0000
2026-04-14T04:47+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
iran
us-iran relations
iran nuclear deal
jd vance
tehran
strait of hormuz
pakistan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/14/1122990107_0:49:2866:1661_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4631240933b1546fb46119f8657425.jpg
"I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress," Vance told Fox News.Iran must agree to hand over its enriched uranium and commit to refraining from developing nuclear weapons, Vance added."We must have the enriched material out of Iran. We must have their conclusive commitment to not develop a nuclear weapon," Vance noted.The course of the peace talks between the United States and Iran will fundamentally change if Tehran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz, US Vice President JD Vance said."We haven't seen that full reopening, so our expectation is that the Iranians are going to continue to make progress to opening the Straits of Hormuz, and if they don't, it's going to fundamentally change the negotiation that we have with them," Vance said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-talks-iran-blockade-nukes-peace-negotiations-1123984316.html
iran
tehran
strait of hormuz
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/14/1122990107_111:0:2840:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_120d3050295fe1db230880c4c4889bb1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-iran talks, iran-us talks, hormuz blockade, iran nuclear deal, us-iran deal, us-iran war
us-iran talks, iran-us talks, hormuz blockade, iran nuclear deal, us-iran deal, us-iran war
Vance Claims 'a Lot of Progress' Made at US-Iran Talks
03:17 GMT 14.04.2026 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 14.04.2026)
US Vice President JD Vance claimed that the United States and Iran had made a lot of progress during the talks.
"I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress," Vance told Fox News.
Iran must agree to hand over its enriched uranium and commit to refraining from developing nuclear weapons, Vance added.
"We must have the enriched material out of Iran. We must have their conclusive commitment to not develop a nuclear weapon," Vance noted.
The course of the peace talks between the United States and Iran will fundamentally change if Tehran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz, US Vice President JD Vance said.
"We haven't seen that full reopening, so our expectation is that the Iranians are going to continue to make progress to opening the Straits of Hormuz, and if they don't, it's going to fundamentally change the negotiation that we have with them," Vance said.