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Vance Claims 'a Lot of Progress' Made at US-Iran Talks
Vance Claims 'a Lot of Progress' Made at US-Iran Talks
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance claimed that the United States and Iran had made a lot of progress during the talks.
2026-04-14T03:17+0000
2026-04-14T04:47+0000
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"I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress," Vance told Fox News.Iran must agree to hand over its enriched uranium and commit to refraining from developing nuclear weapons, Vance added."We must have the enriched material out of Iran. We must have their conclusive commitment to not develop a nuclear weapon," Vance noted.The course of the peace talks between the United States and Iran will fundamentally change if Tehran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz, US Vice President JD Vance said."We haven't seen that full reopening, so our expectation is that the Iranians are going to continue to make progress to opening the Straits of Hormuz, and if they don't, it's going to fundamentally change the negotiation that we have with them," Vance said.
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Vance Claims 'a Lot of Progress' Made at US-Iran Talks

03:17 GMT 14.04.2026 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 14.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonVice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington
Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US Vice President JD Vance claimed that the United States and Iran had made a lot of progress during the talks.
"I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress," Vance told Fox News.
Iran must agree to hand over its enriched uranium and commit to refraining from developing nuclear weapons, Vance added.
"We must have the enriched material out of Iran. We must have their conclusive commitment to not develop a nuclear weapon," Vance noted.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Talks Iran Blockade, Nukes, Peace Negotiations
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The course of the peace talks between the United States and Iran will fundamentally change if Tehran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz, US Vice President JD Vance said.
"We haven't seen that full reopening, so our expectation is that the Iranians are going to continue to make progress to opening the Straits of Hormuz, and if they don't, it's going to fundamentally change the negotiation that we have with them," Vance said.
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