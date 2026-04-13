https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-talks-iran-blockade-nukes-peace-negotiations-1123984316.html

Trump Talks Iran Blockade, Nukes, Peace Negotiations

Trump Talks Iran Blockade, Nukes, Peace Negotiations

Sputnik International

"We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world. That’s what they’re doing — they’re really blackmailing the world. We’re not going to let that happen," Trump told reporters, declaring that a US blockade of the Hormuz Strait has begun.

2026-04-13T19:09+0000

2026-04-13T19:09+0000

2026-04-13T19:09+0000

us-israel war on iran

donald trump

jd vance

middle east

cuba

iran

pakistan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0d/1123984151_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8af881f13c5f82a09589196a968d5c65.jpg

The blockade "started 10 o'clock," according to the president. Other countries have offered to help, he added, without elaborating.Trump praised Vice President Vance for negotiating with Iranian officials in Pakistan, and confirmed that disagreements persisted over the nuclear issue at the negotiations."He's done a good job. [Special Envoy] Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner], they've all done a very good job ... We've been called by the other side [Iran]. They'd like to make a deal very badly," Trump claimed when asked whether he intends to dispatch Vance in the event of another round of negotiations.The US will extract enriched uranium from Iran - possibly by force, unless a deal is reached. Trump said."I think they will agree to it. I'm almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it. If they don't agree, there's no deal. There'll never be a deal. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.The US may also “stop by Cuba” after finishing with Iran, according to the president."Well, we're going to see with Cuba. Cuba is another story. Cuba has been a terribly run country for a long time. It's got a bad system...Cuba is a failing nation...We may stop by Cuba after we're finished with this, but Cuba is a nation that has been horribly run for many years by Castro," Trump said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/uss-very-foolish-double-blockade-of-hormuz-strait-makes-absolutely-no-sense-heres-why-1123981540.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/un-peacekeepers-deployment-at-bushehr-npp-to-depend-on-tehran---russian-foreign-ministry-1123978551.html

cuba

iran

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what did trump say about iran, does trump support a deal with iran, did trump threaten iran