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- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-talks-iran-blockade-nukes-peace-negotiations-1123984316.html
Trump Talks Iran Blockade, Nukes, Peace Negotiations
Trump Talks Iran Blockade, Nukes, Peace Negotiations
Sputnik International
"We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world. That’s what they’re doing — they’re really blackmailing the world. We’re not going to let that happen," Trump told reporters, declaring that a US blockade of the Hormuz Strait has begun.
2026-04-13T19:09+0000
2026-04-13T19:09+0000
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The blockade "started 10 o'clock," according to the president. Other countries have offered to help, he added, without elaborating.Trump praised Vice President Vance for negotiating with Iranian officials in Pakistan, and confirmed that disagreements persisted over the nuclear issue at the negotiations."He's done a good job. [Special Envoy] Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner], they've all done a very good job ... We've been called by the other side [Iran]. They'd like to make a deal very badly," Trump claimed when asked whether he intends to dispatch Vance in the event of another round of negotiations.The US will extract enriched uranium from Iran - possibly by force, unless a deal is reached. Trump said."I think they will agree to it. I'm almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it. If they don't agree, there's no deal. There'll never be a deal. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.The US may also “stop by Cuba” after finishing with Iran, according to the president."Well, we're going to see with Cuba. Cuba is another story. Cuba has been a terribly run country for a long time. It's got a bad system...Cuba is a failing nation...We may stop by Cuba after we're finished with this, but Cuba is a nation that has been horribly run for many years by Castro," Trump said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/uss-very-foolish-double-blockade-of-hormuz-strait-makes-absolutely-no-sense-heres-why-1123981540.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/un-peacekeepers-deployment-at-bushehr-npp-to-depend-on-tehran---russian-foreign-ministry-1123978551.html
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what did trump say about iran, does trump support a deal with iran, did trump threaten iran

Trump Talks Iran Blockade, Nukes, Peace Negotiations

19:09 GMT 13.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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"We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world. That’s what they’re doing — they’re really blackmailing the world. We’re not going to let that happen," Trump told reporters, declaring that a US blockade of the Hormuz Strait has begun.
The blockade "started 10 o'clock," according to the president. Other countries have offered to help, he added, without elaborating.
Trump praised Vice President Vance for negotiating with Iranian officials in Pakistan, and confirmed that disagreements persisted over the nuclear issue at the negotiations.
"He's done a good job. [Special Envoy] Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner], they've all done a very good job ... We've been called by the other side [Iran]. They'd like to make a deal very badly," Trump claimed when asked whether he intends to dispatch Vance in the event of another round of negotiations.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
Analysis
US’s 'Very Foolish' Double Blockade of Hormuz Strait Makes Absolutely No Sense: Here’s Why
14:10 GMT
The US will extract enriched uranium from Iran - possibly by force, unless a deal is reached. Trump said.
"I think they will agree to it. I'm almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it. If they don't agree, there's no deal. There'll never be a deal. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.
The US may also “stop by Cuba” after finishing with Iran, according to the president.
"Well, we're going to see with Cuba. Cuba is another story. Cuba has been a terribly run country for a long time. It's got a bad system...Cuba is a failing nation...We may stop by Cuba after we're finished with this, but Cuba is a nation that has been horribly run for many years by Castro," Trump said.
In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
World
UN Peacekeeper Mission at Bushehr Plant Hinges on Iran's Approval — Russian MFA
06:12 GMT
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