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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/-iran-denies-extending-ceasefire-with-us--1123991232.html
Iran Denies Extending Ceasefire With US
Iran Denies Extending Ceasefire With US
Sputnik International
Iran does not confirm that Iran and the United States agreed on the on extension of the truce, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.
2026-04-15T12:39+0000
2026-04-15T12:39+0000
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Earlier in the day, media reported, citing officials, that the United States and Iran "agree in principle" to extend the ceasefire. "As for the rumors and assumptions about the extension of the ceasefire, none of them has been confirmed at the moment. Negotiations are currently underway through a Pakistani mediator, and we need to see how serious the opposing side is about diplomacy in reality. The United States must prove its serious approach," Baghaei said during a briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/pakistani-delegation-may-visit-iran-to-further-discuss-negotiation-process-with-us-1123991058.html
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iran us ceasefire, middle east war, iran us relations, iranian foreign ministry
iran us ceasefire, middle east war, iran us relations, iranian foreign ministry

Iran Denies Extending Ceasefire With US

12:39 GMT 15.04.2026
© Photo : Iranian Defense MinistryArman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024.
Arman missile system with Sayyad-3 missiles in an Iranian Defense Ministry handout photo during an unveiling ceremony somewhere in Iran on February 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
© Photo : Iranian Defense Ministry
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran does not confirm that it and the United States agreed on the extension of the truce, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing officials, that the United States and Iran "agree in principle" to extend the ceasefire.
"As for the rumors and assumptions about the extension of the ceasefire, none of them has been confirmed at the moment. Negotiations are currently underway through a Pakistani mediator, and we need to see how serious the opposing side is about diplomacy in reality. The United States must prove its serious approach," Baghaei said during a briefing.
A security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the US-Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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Pakistani Delegation May Visit Iran to Further Discuss Negotiation Process With US
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