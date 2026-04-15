https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/-iran-denies-extending-ceasefire-with-us--1123991232.html
Iran Denies Extending Ceasefire With US
Iran Denies Extending Ceasefire With US
Sputnik International
Iran does not confirm that Iran and the United States agreed on the on extension of the truce, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.
2026-04-15T12:39+0000
2026-04-15T12:39+0000
2026-04-15T12:39+0000
world
us
iran
iranian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4f1d71976ef1da57e4ed1b4b64fa9d.jpg
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing officials, that the United States and Iran "agree in principle" to extend the ceasefire. "As for the rumors and assumptions about the extension of the ceasefire, none of them has been confirmed at the moment. Negotiations are currently underway through a Pakistani mediator, and we need to see how serious the opposing side is about diplomacy in reality. The United States must prove its serious approach," Baghaei said during a briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/pakistani-delegation-may-visit-iran-to-further-discuss-negotiation-process-with-us-1123991058.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_160:0:1867:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2397ab5d34e7e8978bfef92c91265032.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran us ceasefire, middle east war, iran us relations, iranian foreign ministry
iran us ceasefire, middle east war, iran us relations, iranian foreign ministry
Iran Denies Extending Ceasefire With US
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran does not confirm that it and the United States agreed on the extension of the truce, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing officials, that the United States and Iran "agree in principle" to extend the ceasefire.
"As for the rumors and assumptions about the extension of the ceasefire, none of them has been confirmed at the moment. Negotiations are currently underway through a Pakistani mediator, and we need to see how serious the opposing side is about diplomacy in reality. The United States must prove its serious approach," Baghaei said during a briefing.