https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/-iran-denies-extending-ceasefire-with-us--1123991232.html

Iran Denies Extending Ceasefire With US

Iran Denies Extending Ceasefire With US

Sputnik International

Iran does not confirm that Iran and the United States agreed on the on extension of the truce, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.

2026-04-15T12:39+0000

2026-04-15T12:39+0000

2026-04-15T12:39+0000

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Earlier in the day, media reported, citing officials, that the United States and Iran "agree in principle" to extend the ceasefire. "As for the rumors and assumptions about the extension of the ceasefire, none of them has been confirmed at the moment. Negotiations are currently underway through a Pakistani mediator, and we need to see how serious the opposing side is about diplomacy in reality. The United States must prove its serious approach," Baghaei said during a briefing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/pakistani-delegation-may-visit-iran-to-further-discuss-negotiation-process-with-us-1123991058.html

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