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Pakistani Delegation May Visit Iran to Further Discuss Negotiation Process With US
Pakistani Delegation May Visit Iran to Further Discuss Negotiation Process With US
Sputnik International
A Pakistani delegation may visit Iran to further discuss the negotiation process with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.
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"As for the negotiations, the exchange of messages continues, various messages have been exchanged through the Pakistani mediator to date... It is likely that we will receive a delegation from Pakistan to continue negotiations in Islamabad," Baghaei told a briefing.Baghaei's other key statements: Earlier, it was reported that the mediator countries Pakistan, Turkiye, and Egypt are hoping to organize a new round of talks between the US and Iran before the ceasefire expires on April 21.
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Pakistani Delegation May Visit Iran to Further Discuss Negotiation Process With US
12:04 GMT 15.04.2026 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 15.04.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - A Pakistani delegation may visit Iran to further discuss the negotiation process with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.
"As for the negotiations, the exchange of messages continues, various messages have been exchanged through the Pakistani mediator to date... It is likely that we will receive a delegation from Pakistan to continue negotiations in Islamabad," Baghaei told a briefing.
Baghaei's other key statements:
Any potential agreement, including the nuclear issue, consists of different elements and numerous possible choices. Iran and the US have not yet arrived at a point where a final decision can be made.
Given the US’ breach of trust in diplomatic efforts and even its resort to military actions, many prior understandings have essentially been set aside.
Iran now needs to see where the ongoing negotiation process will lead and determine which option can serve as the basis for a future agreement.
Earlier, it was reported that the mediator countries Pakistan, Turkiye, and Egypt are hoping to organize a new round of talks between the US and Iran before the ceasefire expires on April 21.