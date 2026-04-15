https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/pakistani-delegation-may-visit-iran-to-further-discuss-negotiation-process-with-us-1123991058.html

Pakistani Delegation May Visit Iran to Further Discuss Negotiation Process With US

Pakistani Delegation May Visit Iran to Further Discuss Negotiation Process With US

Sputnik International

A Pakistani delegation may visit Iran to further discuss the negotiation process with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday.

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"As for the negotiations, the exchange of messages continues, various messages have been exchanged through the Pakistani mediator to date... It is likely that we will receive a delegation from Pakistan to continue negotiations in Islamabad," Baghaei told a briefing.Baghaei's other key statements: Earlier, it was reported that the mediator countries Pakistan, Turkiye, and Egypt are hoping to organize a new round of talks between the US and Iran before the ceasefire expires on April 21.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/irans-parliament-speaker-expresses-gratitude-to-pakistan-for-facilitating-negotiations-1123973797.html

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