https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-readiness-to-assist-in-nuclear-dossier-issue---mfa-spox-1123991591.html
Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox
Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to play a role in resolving the issue of Iranian enriched uranium in a way that is as acceptable as possible to Tehran.
2026-04-15T13:41+0000
2026-04-15T13:41+0000
2026-04-15T13:41+0000
world
iran
russia
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081658219_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bc43623febe846250d6eccc5c01b4a0d.jpg
"We have good relations with Russia, a very successful experience of cooperation in the nuclear field... Russian officials have repeatedly spoken about their readiness to help advance the diplomatic process on nuclear issues; we have always been grateful to Russia for this positive stance," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.Responding to a question on whether Iran needs Russia's services in reprocessing enriched uranium into fuel-grade uranium and in storing Iranian enriched uranium, Baghaei noted that in order to make a decision on this issue, it is necessary to understand whether Iran can reach an agreement with the United States, including on Iran's nuclear program.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081658219_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c2ecfcfda65808f6654d017ae6d3c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran us talks, iran russia relations, iran nuclear dossier issue
iran us talks, iran russia relations, iran nuclear dossier issue
Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to play a role in resolving the issue of Iranian enriched uranium in a way that is as acceptable as possible to Tehran.
"We have good relations with Russia, a very successful experience of cooperation in the nuclear field... Russian officials have repeatedly spoken about their readiness to help advance the diplomatic process on nuclear issues; we have always been grateful to Russia for this positive stance," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.
Responding to a question on whether Iran needs Russia's services in reprocessing enriched uranium into fuel-grade uranium and in storing Iranian enriched uranium, Baghaei noted that in order to make a decision on this issue, it is necessary to understand whether Iran can reach an agreement with the United States, including on Iran's nuclear program.