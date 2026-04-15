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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-readiness-to-assist-in-nuclear-dossier-issue---mfa-spox-1123991591.html
Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox
Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to play a role in resolving the issue of Iranian enriched uranium in a way that is as acceptable as possible to Tehran.
2026-04-15T13:41+0000
2026-04-15T13:41+0000
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"We have good relations with Russia, a very successful experience of cooperation in the nuclear field... Russian officials have repeatedly spoken about their readiness to help advance the diplomatic process on nuclear issues; we have always been grateful to Russia for this positive stance," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.Responding to a question on whether Iran needs Russia's services in reprocessing enriched uranium into fuel-grade uranium and in storing Iranian enriched uranium, Baghaei noted that in order to make a decision on this issue, it is necessary to understand whether Iran can reach an agreement with the United States, including on Iran's nuclear program.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html
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iran us talks, iran russia relations, iran nuclear dossier issue
iran us talks, iran russia relations, iran nuclear dossier issue

Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox

13:41 GMT 15.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIn this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran is lagging behind on equipping a bunker with machines enriching uranium to a grade that can be turned quickly to arm nuclear warheads and now says will produce less at the site than originally planned, diplomats tell The Associated Press.
In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran is lagging behind on equipping a bunker with machines enriching uranium to a grade that can be turned quickly to arm nuclear warheads and now says will produce less at the site than originally planned, diplomats tell The Associated Press. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to play a role in resolving the issue of Iranian enriched uranium in a way that is as acceptable as possible to Tehran.
"We have good relations with Russia, a very successful experience of cooperation in the nuclear field... Russian officials have repeatedly spoken about their readiness to help advance the diplomatic process on nuclear issues; we have always been grateful to Russia for this positive stance," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.
Responding to a question on whether Iran needs Russia's services in reprocessing enriched uranium into fuel-grade uranium and in storing Iranian enriched uranium, Baghaei noted that in order to make a decision on this issue, it is necessary to understand whether Iran can reach an agreement with the United States, including on Iran's nuclear program.
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
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Russia Urges Parties to Iran Conflict to Avoid Attacks on Bushehr Nuclear Plant - Rosatom
19 March, 11:43 GMT
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