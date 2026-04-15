https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-readiness-to-assist-in-nuclear-dossier-issue---mfa-spox-1123991591.html

Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox

Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to play a role in resolving the issue of Iranian enriched uranium in a way that is as acceptable as possible to Tehran.

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2026-04-15T13:41+0000

2026-04-15T13:41+0000

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"We have good relations with Russia, a very successful experience of cooperation in the nuclear field... Russian officials have repeatedly spoken about their readiness to help advance the diplomatic process on nuclear issues; we have always been grateful to Russia for this positive stance," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.Responding to a question on whether Iran needs Russia's services in reprocessing enriched uranium into fuel-grade uranium and in storing Iranian enriched uranium, Baghaei noted that in order to make a decision on this issue, it is necessary to understand whether Iran can reach an agreement with the United States, including on Iran's nuclear program.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/russia-urges-parties-to-iran-conflict-to-avoid-attacks-on-bushehr-nuclear-plant---rosatom-1123857622.html

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