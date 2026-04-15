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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/russia-and-belarus-intel-agencies-expose-malicious-foreign-plans-to-harm-moscow-and-minsk-1123993735.html
Russia and Belarus Intel Agencies Expose Malicious Foreign Plans to Harm Moscow And Minsk
Russia and Belarus Intel Agencies Expose Malicious Foreign Plans to Harm Moscow And Minsk
Sputnik International
"The situation on Russia’s and Belarus’s western borders can be described as tense," Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said.
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Russia and Belarus Intel Agencies Expose Malicious Foreign Plans to Harm Moscow And Minsk

18:12 GMT 15.04.2026
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankBelarusian paratroopers making up units of the special operations forces
Belarusian paratroopers making up units of the special operations forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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"The situation on Russia’s and Belarus’s western borders can be described as tense," Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said.
Other key statements:
EU countries oppose a peace settlement in Ukraine because they have invested heavily in the war
The Baltic states and Poland are increasing their mobilization potential
European populations, deceived by their authorities over Ukraine, could trigger a political tsunami
Ukrainian forces will soon lose their ability to organize resistance, after which a just peace will be established
Iran’s tough stance proves that dictating terms to other countries is no longer an option today
Russia has offered its services as a mediator and host for bilateral negotiations on Iran
Oreshnik Starts Combat Duty in Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2026
World
Poland, Baltic States, Ukraine Wanted to Disrupt Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus - Source
25 February, 06:39 GMT
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