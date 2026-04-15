Russia and Belarus Intel Agencies Expose Malicious Foreign Plans to Harm Moscow And Minsk
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankBelarusian paratroopers making up units of the special operations forces
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko/
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"The situation on Russia’s and Belarus’s western borders can be described as tense," Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said.
Other key statements:
EU countries oppose a peace settlement in Ukraine because they have invested heavily in the war
The Baltic states and Poland are increasing their mobilization potential
European populations, deceived by their authorities over Ukraine, could trigger a political tsunami
Ukrainian forces will soon lose their ability to organize resistance, after which a just peace will be established
Iran’s tough stance proves that dictating terms to other countries is no longer an option today
Russia has offered its services as a mediator and host for bilateral negotiations on Iran