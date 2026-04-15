Russia's Uranium Removal Proposal For Iran Was Good Solution, But US Rejected It - Kremlin
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran.
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The initiative to transport enriched uranium from Iran to Russia is not currently under discussion, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to return to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Other key statements:
on Iran:
The IAEA has never claimed that Iran attempted to build nuclear weapons
The situation at Bushehr NPP after the US-Israeli attacks was potentially very dangerous, but there are no negative consequences
Russia expects no more attacks on Bushehr NPP
Moscow hopes the Middle East ceasefire holds and strikes do not resume
Russia urges all parties of the Iranian conflict to guarantee free commercial shipping
Iran and Israel have the right to security guarantees - but not at the expense of others' defense
Russia remains in constant contact with Iran, Israel and Persian Gulf states
Russia highly values Pakistan's role in organizing US-Iran negotiations
Other:
Other:
Putin will attend the BRICS Summit in India in any case
Russia is in contact with Venezuela and expects joint projects to continue
Russia would not welcome any invasion of Cuba