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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/russias-uranium-removal-proposal-for-iran-was-good-solution-but-us-rejected-it---kremlin-1123993448.html
Russia's Uranium Removal Proposal For Iran Was Good Solution, But US Rejected It - Kremlin
Russia's Uranium Removal Proposal For Iran Was Good Solution, But US Rejected It - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The initiative to transport enriched uranium from Iran to Russia is not currently under discussion, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to return to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-04-15T16:47+0000
2026-04-15T16:47+0000
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Other key statements:on Iran:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-readiness-to-assist-in-nuclear-dossier-issue---mfa-spox-1123991591.html
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Russia's Uranium Removal Proposal For Iran Was Good Solution, But US Rejected It - Kremlin

16:47 GMT 15.04.2026
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran.
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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The initiative to transport enriched uranium from Iran to Russia is not currently under discussion, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to return to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Other key statements:

on Iran:
The IAEA has never claimed that Iran attempted to build nuclear weapons
The situation at Bushehr NPP after the US-Israeli attacks was potentially very dangerous, but there are no negative consequences
Russia expects no more attacks on Bushehr NPP
Moscow hopes the Middle East ceasefire holds and strikes do not resume
Russia urges all parties of the Iranian conflict to guarantee free commercial shipping
Iran and Israel have the right to security guarantees - but not at the expense of others' defense
Russia remains in constant contact with Iran, Israel and Persian Gulf states
Russia highly values Pakistan's role in organizing US-Iran negotiations

Other:
Putin will attend the BRICS Summit in India in any case
Russia is in contact with Venezuela and expects joint projects to continue
Russia would not welcome any invasion of Cuba
In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran is lagging behind on equipping a bunker with machines enriching uranium to a grade that can be turned quickly to arm nuclear warheads and now says will produce less at the site than originally planned, diplomats tell The Associated Press. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
World
Iran Grateful to Russia for Readiness to Assist in Nuclear Dossier Issue - MFA Spox
13:41 GMT
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