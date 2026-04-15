https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/russias-uranium-removal-proposal-for-iran-was-good-solution-but-us-rejected-it---kremlin-1123993448.html

Russia's Uranium Removal Proposal For Iran Was Good Solution, But US Rejected It - Kremlin

Russia's Uranium Removal Proposal For Iran Was Good Solution, But US Rejected It - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The initiative to transport enriched uranium from Iran to Russia is not currently under discussion, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to return to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-04-15T16:47+0000

2026-04-15T16:47+0000

2026-04-15T16:47+0000

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Other key statements:on Iran:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-readiness-to-assist-in-nuclear-dossier-issue---mfa-spox-1123991591.html

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