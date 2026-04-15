https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/us-authorizes-limited-financial-transactions-contract-talks-with-venezuela-1123989580.html

US Authorizes Limited Financial Transactions, Contract Talks With Venezuela

US Authorizes Limited Financial Transactions, Contract Talks With Venezuela

Sputnik International

The Office of Foreign Assets Control reported issuing General Licenses 56 and 57 related to Venezuela.

2026-04-15T04:43+0000

2026-04-15T04:43+0000

2026-04-15T04:43+0000

americas

venezuela

us

maduro

delcy rodriguez

nicolás maduro

sanctions

us sanctions

oil

oil trade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/14/1123661932_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4509ed296a762c3a522488fb81094ed2.jpg

According to the agency, one license allows “commercial-related negotiations of contingent contracts” with the Venezuelan government — meaning companies can discuss and prepare deals, but cannot execute them without separate approval.A second license authorizes certain financial services transactions involving the central bank and several state-linked banks, including account operations, transfers, and US dollar–denominated services. The measures do not lift core sanctions and do not automatically permit oil trade, but open limited channels for financial interaction and preliminary commercial engagement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/venezuelas-rodriguez-calls-lifting-of-sanctions-step-toward-normalizing-ties-with-us-1123931767.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions relief, sanctions, us sanctions, economic strangulation, economic burden, us dollar, oil trade, petrodollar, trump sanctions, trade war, sanctions on venezuela, sanctioned oil