https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/us-authorizes-limited-financial-transactions-contract-talks-with-venezuela-1123989580.html
US Authorizes Limited Financial Transactions, Contract Talks With Venezuela
US Authorizes Limited Financial Transactions, Contract Talks With Venezuela
Sputnik International
The Office of Foreign Assets Control reported issuing General Licenses 56 and 57 related to Venezuela.
2026-04-15T04:43+0000
2026-04-15T04:43+0000
2026-04-15T04:43+0000
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According to the agency, one license allows “commercial-related negotiations of contingent contracts” with the Venezuelan government — meaning companies can discuss and prepare deals, but cannot execute them without separate approval.A second license authorizes certain financial services transactions involving the central bank and several state-linked banks, including account operations, transfers, and US dollar–denominated services. The measures do not lift core sanctions and do not automatically permit oil trade, but open limited channels for financial interaction and preliminary commercial engagement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/venezuelas-rodriguez-calls-lifting-of-sanctions-step-toward-normalizing-ties-with-us-1123931767.html
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sanctions relief, sanctions, us sanctions, economic strangulation, economic burden, us dollar, oil trade, petrodollar, trump sanctions, trade war, sanctions on venezuela, sanctioned oil
sanctions relief, sanctions, us sanctions, economic strangulation, economic burden, us dollar, oil trade, petrodollar, trump sanctions, trade war, sanctions on venezuela, sanctioned oil
US Authorizes Limited Financial Transactions, Contract Talks With Venezuela
The Office of Foreign Assets Control reported issuing General Licenses 56 and 57 related to Venezuela.
According to the agency, one license allows “commercial-related negotiations of contingent contracts” with the Venezuelan government — meaning companies can discuss and prepare deals, but cannot execute them without separate approval.
A second license authorizes certain financial services transactions involving the central bank and several state-linked banks, including account operations, transfers, and US dollar–denominated services.
The measures do not lift core sanctions and do not automatically permit oil trade, but open limited channels for financial interaction and preliminary commercial engagement.