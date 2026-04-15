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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/us-authorizes-limited-financial-transactions-contract-talks-with-venezuela-1123989580.html
US Authorizes Limited Financial Transactions, Contract Talks With Venezuela
US Authorizes Limited Financial Transactions, Contract Talks With Venezuela
Sputnik International
The Office of Foreign Assets Control reported issuing General Licenses 56 and 57 related to Venezuela.
2026-04-15T04:43+0000
2026-04-15T04:43+0000
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According to the agency, one license allows “commercial-related negotiations of contingent contracts” with the Venezuelan government — meaning companies can discuss and prepare deals, but cannot execute them without separate approval.A second license authorizes certain financial services transactions involving the central bank and several state-linked banks, including account operations, transfers, and US dollar–denominated services. The measures do not lift core sanctions and do not automatically permit oil trade, but open limited channels for financial interaction and preliminary commercial engagement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/venezuelas-rodriguez-calls-lifting-of-sanctions-step-toward-normalizing-ties-with-us-1123931767.html
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sanctions relief, sanctions, us sanctions, economic strangulation, economic burden, us dollar, oil trade, petrodollar, trump sanctions, trade war, sanctions on venezuela, sanctioned oil

US Authorizes Limited Financial Transactions, Contract Talks With Venezuela

04:43 GMT 15.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana CubillosDelcy Rodriguez displays an amnesty bill approved by the National Assembly
Delcy Rodriguez displays an amnesty bill approved by the National Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
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The Office of Foreign Assets Control reported issuing General Licenses 56 and 57 related to Venezuela.
According to the agency, one license allows “commercial-related negotiations of contingent contracts” with the Venezuelan government — meaning companies can discuss and prepare deals, but cannot execute them without separate approval.
A second license authorizes certain financial services transactions involving the central bank and several state-linked banks, including account operations, transfers, and US dollar–denominated services.
The measures do not lift core sanctions and do not automatically permit oil trade, but open limited channels for financial interaction and preliminary commercial engagement.
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez with US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2026
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2 April, 03:13 GMT
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