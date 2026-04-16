https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/baltic-firms-supplied-tens-of-thousands-of-drone-parts-to-ukraine-in-past-months-1123995721.html

Baltic Firms Supplied Tens of Thousands of Drone Parts to Ukraine in Past Months

Baltic Firms Supplied Tens of Thousands of Drone Parts to Ukraine in Past Months

Sputnik International

Companies in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have delivered tens of thousands of drone components and assembled drones to Ukraine over the past months, Sputnik found after analyzing product-code databases.

2026-04-16T09:28+0000

2026-04-16T09:28+0000

2026-04-16T09:28+0000

military

ukraine

russia

latvia

nato

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Lithuanian company UAB Tomiksas in the city of Kaunas supplies Ukraine with components used to make unmanned aerial vehicles. It shipped 5,000 units from September 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026. Another company from Kaunas, UAB Lokmita, provides infrared thermal imaging camera modules for drones. It delivered an estimated 1,350 units from January 1 to April 1, 2026. Estonian company Meridein Grupp OU from Tallinn supplies "remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicles." It sent 1,800 units from December 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026. Vilnius-based Lithuanian company Remtika UAB delivered 1,650 remotely controlled drones between January 1 and April 1, 2026. Dialog LT UAB in the city of Vilnius provided Ukraine with 4,000 propellers and UAV spare parts over the same period. Latvian company ELKO Grupa AS in the city of Riga shipped 2,100 remotely controlled drones to Ukraine from November 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026. Kaunas-based Lithuanian company NT Service UAB has supplied Ukraine with electronic warfare equipment, delivering 980 units from December 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026. Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace process and make NATO allies directly involved in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Russia sees any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine as a legitimate military target.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/europe-ramps-up-drone-production-for-ukraine-to-target-russia-1123992076.html

ukraine

russia

latvia

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baltic states, latvia, lithuania, estonia, ukraine, drones, drone components