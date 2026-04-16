https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/baltic-firms-supplied-tens-of-thousands-of-drone-parts-to-ukraine-in-past-months-1123995721.html
Baltic Firms Supplied Tens of Thousands of Drone Parts to Ukraine in Past Months
Baltic Firms Supplied Tens of Thousands of Drone Parts to Ukraine in Past Months
Sputnik International
Companies in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have delivered tens of thousands of drone components and assembled drones to Ukraine over the past months, Sputnik found after analyzing product-code databases.
2026-04-16T09:28+0000
2026-04-16T09:28+0000
2026-04-16T09:28+0000
military
ukraine
russia
latvia
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122123949_0:65:3413:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_4a25e3cc0df98d5afd5c282c1a0eddba.jpg
Lithuanian company UAB Tomiksas in the city of Kaunas supplies Ukraine with components used to make unmanned aerial vehicles. It shipped 5,000 units from September 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026. Another company from Kaunas, UAB Lokmita, provides infrared thermal imaging camera modules for drones. It delivered an estimated 1,350 units from January 1 to April 1, 2026. Estonian company Meridein Grupp OU from Tallinn supplies "remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicles." It sent 1,800 units from December 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026. Vilnius-based Lithuanian company Remtika UAB delivered 1,650 remotely controlled drones between January 1 and April 1, 2026. Dialog LT UAB in the city of Vilnius provided Ukraine with 4,000 propellers and UAV spare parts over the same period. Latvian company ELKO Grupa AS in the city of Riga shipped 2,100 remotely controlled drones to Ukraine from November 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026. Kaunas-based Lithuanian company NT Service UAB has supplied Ukraine with electronic warfare equipment, delivering 980 units from December 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026. Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace process and make NATO allies directly involved in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Russia sees any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine as a legitimate military target.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/europe-ramps-up-drone-production-for-ukraine-to-target-russia-1123992076.html
ukraine
russia
latvia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/18/1122123949_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cf1da65ea2790f0e148530683ad0fe4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
baltic states, latvia, lithuania, estonia, ukraine, drones, drone components
baltic states, latvia, lithuania, estonia, ukraine, drones, drone components
Baltic Firms Supplied Tens of Thousands of Drone Parts to Ukraine in Past Months
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Companies in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have delivered tens of thousands of drone components and assembled drones to Ukraine over the past months, Sputnik found after analyzing product-code databases.
Lithuanian company UAB Tomiksas in the city of Kaunas supplies Ukraine with components used to make unmanned aerial vehicles. It shipped 5,000 units from September 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026.
Another company from Kaunas, UAB Lokmita, provides infrared thermal imaging camera modules for drones. It delivered an estimated 1,350 units from January 1 to April 1, 2026.
Estonian company Meridein Grupp OU from Tallinn supplies "remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicles." It sent 1,800 units from December 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026.
Vilnius-based Lithuanian company Remtika UAB delivered 1,650 remotely controlled drones between January 1 and April 1, 2026.
Dialog LT UAB in the city of Vilnius provided Ukraine with 4,000 propellers and UAV spare parts over the same period.
Latvian company ELKO Grupa AS in the city of Riga shipped 2,100 remotely controlled drones to Ukraine from November 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026.
Kaunas-based Lithuanian company NT Service UAB has supplied Ukraine with electronic warfare equipment, delivering 980 units from December 1, 2025, to April 1, 2026.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry released the addresses of "Ukrainian" and "joint" enterprises making drones and their components for Ukraine in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic.
Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace process and make NATO allies directly involved in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Russia sees any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine as a legitimate military target.