https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/brazilian-president-warns-wwiii-would-be-10-times-worse-than-wwii-1123998301.html
Brazilian President Warns WWIII Would Be 10 Times Worse Than WWII
Brazilian President Warns WWIII Would Be 10 Times Worse Than WWII
Sputnik International
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for a UN reform to give it the power to restore peace, warning that a new world war would be a tragedy 10 times worse than World War II.
2026-04-16T14:38+0000
2026-04-16T14:38+0000
2026-04-16T14:38+0000
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The world is witnessing an unprecedented number of simultaneous conflicts not seen since World War II, the president said. The only way to prevent further escalation is to strengthen multilateralism and democracy. Lula called for a reform of the United Nations that would expand the UN Security Council and abolish the veto power of the five core nations. When world powers allow themselves to threaten other countries and circumvent international law, the danger of a major global conflict becomes quite real, the president cautioned.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260213/un-needs-to-be-put-on-diet-reformed-like-nato---us-envoy-to-un-1123629965.html
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luiz inacio lula da silva, un reform, united nations, un security council, veto power, world war iii warning, global conflict, multilateralism, international law, geopolitics 2026, global security, peacekeeping, world order, brazil politics
luiz inacio lula da silva, un reform, united nations, un security council, veto power, world war iii warning, global conflict, multilateralism, international law, geopolitics 2026, global security, peacekeeping, world order, brazil politics
Brazilian President Warns WWIII Would Be 10 Times Worse Than WWII
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for a UN reform to give it the power to restore peace, warning that a new world war would be a tragedy 10 times worse than World War II.
The world is witnessing an unprecedented number of simultaneous conflicts not seen since World War II, the president said. The only way to prevent further escalation is to strengthen multilateralism and democracy.
"International institutions created to prevent wars are no longer fulfilling their role and the geopolitical order established after 1945 no longer reflects the realities of 2026," he said.
Lula called for a reform of the United Nations that would expand the UN Security Council and abolish the veto power of the five core nations.
When world powers allow themselves to threaten other countries and circumvent international law, the danger of a major global conflict becomes quite real, the president cautioned.