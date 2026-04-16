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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Date for Second Round of US-Iran Talks Yet to Be Set - Pakistani Foreign Ministry
Date for Second Round of US-Iran Talks Yet to Be Set - Pakistani Foreign Ministry
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The date for the second round of negotiations aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict, hosted by Pakistan as a mediator, has not yet been determined, Tahir Andrabi, the official spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.
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"The dates for the next round of talks have not been fixed yet. I have no official statement in this regard," Andrabi told a briefing. His comments came after Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV, citing sources, reported that the second round of US-Iran talks would take place in Islamabad, possibly at the end of next week. The United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran on February 28, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. The first round of negotiations, which subsequently took place in Islamabad, ended without any breakthrough. However, no resumption of hostilities has been reported, although the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mediators are currently working to arrange a new round of negotiations.
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Date for Second Round of US-Iran Talks Yet to Be Set - Pakistani Foreign Ministry

18:04 GMT 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026.
A security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The date for the second round of negotiations aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict, hosted by Pakistan as a mediator, has not yet been determined, Tahir Andrabi, the official spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.
"The dates for the next round of talks have not been fixed yet. I have no official statement in this regard," Andrabi told a briefing.
His comments came after Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV, citing sources, reported that the second round of US-Iran talks would take place in Islamabad, possibly at the end of next week.
The United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran on February 28, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities.

On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire.
The first round of negotiations, which subsequently took place in Islamabad, ended without any breakthrough. However, no resumption of hostilities has been reported, although the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mediators are currently working to arrange a new round of negotiations.
Vice President JD Vance listens as President Donald Trump speaks before a lunch with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Vance Claims 'a Lot of Progress' Made at US-Iran Talks
14 April, 03:17 GMT
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