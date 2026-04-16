https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/date-for-second-round-of-us-iran-talks-yet-to-be-set---pakistani-foreign-ministry-1123999307.html

Date for Second Round of US-Iran Talks Yet to Be Set - Pakistani Foreign Ministry

Date for Second Round of US-Iran Talks Yet to Be Set - Pakistani Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The date for the second round of negotiations aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict, hosted by Pakistan as a mediator, has not yet been determined, Tahir Andrabi, the official spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

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"The dates for the next round of talks have not been fixed yet. I have no official statement in this regard," Andrabi told a briefing. His comments came after Pakistani broadcaster Geo TV, citing sources, reported that the second round of US-Iran talks would take place in Islamabad, possibly at the end of next week. The United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iran on February 28, with the aggression resulting in over 3,000 fatalities. On April 8, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. The first round of negotiations, which subsequently took place in Islamabad, ended without any breakthrough. However, no resumption of hostilities has been reported, although the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Mediators are currently working to arrange a new round of negotiations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/vance-claims-a-lot-of-progress-made-at-us-iran-talks-1123984827.html

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