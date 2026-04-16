https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/f-16-mirage-jets-destroyed-at-airfield-in-central-ukraine---underground-1123996026.html

F-16, Mirage Jets Destroyed at Airfield in Central Ukraine - Underground

F-16, Mirage Jets Destroyed at Airfield in Central Ukraine - Underground

Sputnik International

Several F-16 and Mirage aircraft have been destroyed by a strike at an airfield in central Ukraine, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.

2026-04-16T09:42+0000

2026-04-16T09:42+0000

2026-04-16T09:42+0000

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"The airfield in the Kirovograd region has been attacked: several F-16 and Mirage wareplanes were completely destroyed," Lebedev said. The Dolgintsevo airfield in the Kirovograd region also hosted foreign military personnel, the coordinator said. Several foreign pilots were killed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/baltic-firms-supplied-tens-of-thousands-of-drone-parts-to-ukraine-in-past-months-1123995721.html

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