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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/f-16-mirage-jets-destroyed-at-airfield-in-central-ukraine---underground-1123996026.html
F-16, Mirage Jets Destroyed at Airfield in Central Ukraine - Underground
F-16, Mirage Jets Destroyed at Airfield in Central Ukraine - Underground
Sputnik International
Several F-16 and Mirage aircraft have been destroyed by a strike at an airfield in central Ukraine, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
2026-04-16T09:42+0000
2026-04-16T09:42+0000
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"The airfield in the Kirovograd region has been attacked: several F-16 and Mirage wareplanes were completely destroyed," Lebedev said. The Dolgintsevo airfield in the Kirovograd region also hosted foreign military personnel, the coordinator said. Several foreign pilots were killed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/baltic-firms-supplied-tens-of-thousands-of-drone-parts-to-ukraine-in-past-months-1123995721.html
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F-16, Mirage Jets Destroyed at Airfield in Central Ukraine - Underground

09:42 GMT 16.04.2026
© Photo : Senior Airman Greg L. Davis, U.S. Air ForceTwo U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during a mission in support of NATO Operation Allied Force on April 20, 1999.
Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during a mission in support of NATO Operation Allied Force on April 20, 1999. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© Photo : Senior Airman Greg L. Davis, U.S. Air Force
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DONETSK (Sputnik) - Several F-16 and Mirage aircraft have been destroyed by a strike at an airfield in central Ukraine, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik.
"The airfield in the Kirovograd region has been attacked: several F-16 and Mirage wareplanes were completely destroyed," Lebedev said.
The Dolgintsevo airfield in the Kirovograd region also hosted foreign military personnel, the coordinator said. Several foreign pilots were killed.
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