https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/greenland-on-the-menu-pm-fears-arctic-island-may-be-us-next-target-after-venezuela-1123995306.html

Greenland on the Menu? PM Fears Arctic Island May Be US' Next Target After Venezuela

Greenland on the Menu? PM Fears Arctic Island May Be US' Next Target After Venezuela

Sputnik International

The island could become the United States' next target after Venezuela following President Donald Trump's renewed calls for the US to acquire Greenland, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said.

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"The Greenlandic people, a lot of them thought that way: We might be next. And I know other countries also think like that, and that’s just so unfortunate," Nielsen told the media on Wednesday when asked if he believes Greenland could be the US administration's next target. The US's "desire to own or to control Greenland" made locals so fearful during the recent escalation that some hesitated whether "to leave their kids in kindergarten" and canceled planned parties and gatherings, the prime minister revealed. Greenland would not be handed over or sold to any foreign power, Nielsen vowed. "If they do something about our infrastructure, we, of course, need to be ready," he stressed. Nielsen also doubted whether NATO would come to the Arctic island's defense in the event of a crisis. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, yet Trump has repeatedly argued that the island should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for US national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any attempt to seize the island, stressing that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

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