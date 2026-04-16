https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/greenland-on-the-menu-pm-fears-arctic-island-may-be-us-next-target-after-venezuela-1123995306.html
Greenland on the Menu? PM Fears Arctic Island May Be US' Next Target After Venezuela
Greenland on the Menu? PM Fears Arctic Island May Be US' Next Target After Venezuela
Sputnik International
The island could become the United States' next target after Venezuela following President Donald Trump's renewed calls for the US to acquire Greenland, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said.
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"The Greenlandic people, a lot of them thought that way: We might be next. And I know other countries also think like that, and that’s just so unfortunate," Nielsen told the media on Wednesday when asked if he believes Greenland could be the US administration's next target. The US's "desire to own or to control Greenland" made locals so fearful during the recent escalation that some hesitated whether "to leave their kids in kindergarten" and canceled planned parties and gatherings, the prime minister revealed. Greenland would not be handed over or sold to any foreign power, Nielsen vowed. "If they do something about our infrastructure, we, of course, need to be ready," he stressed. Nielsen also doubted whether NATO would come to the Arctic island's defense in the event of a crisis. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, yet Trump has repeatedly argued that the island should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for US national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any attempt to seize the island, stressing that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
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Greenland on the Menu? PM Fears Arctic Island May Be US' Next Target After Venezuela
10:09 GMT 16.04.2026 (Updated: 10:15 GMT 16.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Arctic island could become Washington's next target after Venezuela, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said, following US President Donald Trump's renewed calls for the United States to take control of Greenland.
"The Greenlandic people, a lot of them thought that way: We might be next. And I know other countries also think like that, and that’s just so unfortunate," Nielsen told the media on Wednesday when asked if he believes Greenland could be the US administration's next target.
The US's "desire to own or to control Greenland" made locals so fearful during the recent escalation that some hesitated whether "to leave their kids in kindergarten" and canceled planned parties and gatherings, the prime minister revealed.
"A lot of people don't feel safe. Some have been scared. Now it's turning into — for a lot — turning into anger," he said.
Greenland would not be handed over or sold to any foreign power, Nielsen vowed.
"If they do something about our infrastructure, we, of course, need to be ready," he stressed.
Nielsen also doubted whether NATO would come to the Arctic island's defense in the event of a crisis.
"I don't know if NATO would give assurances to fight for us against another ally. Look, we are all allies still," he said.
Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, yet Trump has repeatedly argued that the island should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for US national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any attempt to seize the island, stressing that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.