https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/iran-accuses-us-israel-of-crimes-against-humanity-over-leadership-killing-1123995193.html

Iran Accuses US, Israel of Crimes Against Humanity Over Leadership Killing

Iran Accuses US, Israel of Crimes Against Humanity Over Leadership Killing

Sputnik International

Iran wants to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of the Iranian leadership, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.

2026-04-16T09:04+0000

2026-04-16T09:04+0000

2026-04-16T09:04+0000

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"We have to do this. And I think not only Iran, but the entire international community is asking for accountability. Because what the United States and Israel have done is a crime against international peace and security. This is a war crime, a crime against humanity," Baghaei said.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/senate-blocks-move-to-halt-us-war-against-iran-1123994274.html

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iran, us, israel, leadership, killing, iranian foreign ministry, baghaei