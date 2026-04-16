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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Iran Accuses US, Israel of Crimes Against Humanity Over Leadership Killing
Iran Accuses US, Israel of Crimes Against Humanity Over Leadership Killing
Sputnik International
Iran wants to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of the Iranian leadership, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.
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"We have to do this. And I think not only Iran, but the entire international community is asking for accountability. Because what the United States and Israel have done is a crime against international peace and security. This is a war crime, a crime against humanity," Baghaei said.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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Iran Accuses US, Israel of Crimes Against Humanity Over Leadership Killing

09:04 GMT 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA woman holds up a picture of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as government supporters march against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A woman holds up a picture of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as government supporters march against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran wants to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of the Iranian leadership, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.
"We have to do this. And I think not only Iran, but the entire international community is asking for accountability. Because what the United States and Israel have done is a crime against international peace and security. This is a war crime, a crime against humanity," Baghaei said.
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Senate Blocks Move to Halt US War Against Iran
05:11 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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