https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/iran-accuses-us-israel-of-crimes-against-humanity-over-leadership-killing-1123995193.html
Iran Accuses US, Israel of Crimes Against Humanity Over Leadership Killing
Iran Accuses US, Israel of Crimes Against Humanity Over Leadership Killing
Sputnik International
Iran wants to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of the Iranian leadership, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.
2026-04-16T09:04+0000
2026-04-16T09:04+0000
2026-04-16T09:04+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
israel
tehran
iranian foreign ministry
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/06/1123777729_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_38ddec10a0787b10840a2a4b3b9bd415.jpg
"We have to do this. And I think not only Iran, but the entire international community is asking for accountability. Because what the United States and Israel have done is a crime against international peace and security. This is a war crime, a crime against humanity," Baghaei said.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/senate-blocks-move-to-halt-us-war-against-iran-1123994274.html
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/06/1123777729_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eb6069e6123637380e6e251cfe09350e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, us, israel, leadership, killing, iranian foreign ministry, baghaei
iran, us, israel, leadership, killing, iranian foreign ministry, baghaei
Iran Accuses US, Israel of Crimes Against Humanity Over Leadership Killing
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran wants to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the assassination of the Iranian leadership, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Sputnik.
"We have to do this. And I think not only Iran, but the entire international community is asking for accountability. Because what the United States and Israel have done is a crime against international peace and security. This is a war crime, a crime against humanity," Baghaei said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.