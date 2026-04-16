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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/senate-blocks-move-to-halt-us-war-against-iran-1123994274.html
Senate Blocks Move to Halt US War Against Iran
Senate Blocks Move to Halt US War Against Iran
Sputnik International
The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a bill that would have blocked any further US strikes on Iran without approval from Congress.
2026-04-16T05:11+0000
2026-04-16T05:12+0000
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The initiative was opposed by 52 senators and supported by 47 senators. The vote marks the fourth time this year lawmakers have effectively allowed the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran to continue without formal approval, despite concerns raised over its legality and scope. Some senators acknowledged the need for a clear strategy, noting that under US law Congress must authorize military action within 60 days, a deadline approaching later this month. At the same time, lawmakers warned that prolonging the conflict could lead to additional costs and instability, with discussions already turning to potential funding requests worth hundreds of billions of dollars.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/trump-hopes-strait-of-hormuz-to-open-up-automatically-if-deal-with-iran-reached-1123970139.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/us-centcom-vows-to-begin-naval-blockade-of-iran-on-april-13-1123978406.html
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Senate Blocks Move to Halt US War Against Iran

05:11 GMT 16.04.2026 (Updated: 05:12 GMT 16.04.2026)
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
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The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a bill that would have blocked any further US strikes on Iran without approval from Congress.
The initiative was opposed by 52 senators and supported by 47 senators.
The vote marks the fourth time this year lawmakers have effectively allowed the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran to continue without formal approval, despite concerns raised over its legality and scope.
Some senators acknowledged the need for a clear strategy, noting that under US law Congress must authorize military action within 60 days, a deadline approaching later this month.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Shield of the Americas Summit, Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Hopes Strait of Hormuz to Open Up 'Automatically' If Deal With Iran Reached
11 April, 03:35 GMT
At the same time, lawmakers warned that prolonging the conflict could lead to additional costs and instability, with discussions already turning to potential funding requests worth hundreds of billions of dollars.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
The US' Operation Epic Fury. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US CENTCOM Vows to Begin Naval Blockade of Iran on April 13
13 April, 03:12 GMT
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