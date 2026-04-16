https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/senate-blocks-move-to-halt-us-war-against-iran-1123994274.html
Senate Blocks Move to Halt US War Against Iran
Senate Blocks Move to Halt US War Against Iran
Sputnik International
The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a bill that would have blocked any further US strikes on Iran without approval from Congress.
2026-04-16T05:11+0000
2026-04-16T05:11+0000
2026-04-16T05:12+0000
us-israel war on iran
israel
us senate
iran
us
us hegemony
iran-israel row
us-iran relations
war of aggression
war powers act
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123083469_0:3:2812:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_d059713ae4630a3b3211e883c2f468fd.jpg
The initiative was opposed by 52 senators and supported by 47 senators. The vote marks the fourth time this year lawmakers have effectively allowed the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran to continue without formal approval, despite concerns raised over its legality and scope. Some senators acknowledged the need for a clear strategy, noting that under US law Congress must authorize military action within 60 days, a deadline approaching later this month. At the same time, lawmakers warned that prolonging the conflict could lead to additional costs and instability, with discussions already turning to potential funding requests worth hundreds of billions of dollars.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260411/trump-hopes-strait-of-hormuz-to-open-up-automatically-if-deal-with-iran-reached-1123970139.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/us-centcom-vows-to-begin-naval-blockade-of-iran-on-april-13-1123978406.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0a/1123083469_348:0:2463:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_8ca952cef241280e0e3aedb83eeb2c21.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks, illegal war, unauthorized war
us war on iran, us aggression, us attack, us strike, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, unprovoked aggression, us hegemony, us intervention, forever war, us losses, ceasefire, ceasefire talks, talks, us-iran talks, iran-us talks, illegal war, unauthorized war
Senate Blocks Move to Halt US War Against Iran
05:11 GMT 16.04.2026 (Updated: 05:12 GMT 16.04.2026)
The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a bill that would have blocked any further US strikes on Iran without approval from Congress.
The initiative was opposed by 52 senators and supported by 47 senators.
The vote marks the fourth time this year lawmakers have effectively allowed the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran to continue without formal approval, despite concerns raised over its legality and scope.
Some senators acknowledged the need for a clear strategy, noting that under US law Congress must authorize military action within 60 days, a deadline approaching later this month.
At the same time, lawmakers warned that prolonging the conflict could lead to additional costs and instability, with discussions already turning to potential funding requests worth hundreds of billions of dollars.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire
. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result. While no resumption of hostilities was announced, the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.