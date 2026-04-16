https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/israel-lebanon-agree-to-begin-10-day-ceasefire-on-thursday---trump-1123998972.html

Israel, Lebanon Agree to Begin 10-Day Ceasefire on Thursday - Trump

Israel, Lebanon Agree to Begin 10-Day Ceasefire on Thursday - Trump

Sputnik International

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire on Thursday evening in order to achieve peace, US President Donald Trump said.

2026-04-16T16:56+0000

2026-04-16T16:56+0000

2026-04-16T16:56+0000

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"I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. [21:00 GMT]," Trump said on Truth Social. The US president added that he has directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a lasting peace.Trump also said he will issue invitations to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for them to visit Washington and hold meaningful talks.Israel's StatementIsraeli forces will remain in their positions in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire begins, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.The Israeli cabinet did not vote on the issue of a ceasefire with Lebanon, the broadcaster reported.

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