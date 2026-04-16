https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/israel-lebanon-agree-to-begin-10-day-ceasefire-on-thursday---trump-1123998972.html
Israel, Lebanon Agree to Begin 10-Day Ceasefire on Thursday - Trump
Israel, Lebanon Agree to Begin 10-Day Ceasefire on Thursday - Trump
Sputnik International
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire on Thursday evening in order to achieve peace, US President Donald Trump said.
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"I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. [21:00 GMT]," Trump said on Truth Social. The US president added that he has directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a lasting peace.Trump also said he will issue invitations to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for them to visit Washington and hold meaningful talks.Israel's StatementIsraeli forces will remain in their positions in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire begins, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.The Israeli cabinet did not vote on the issue of a ceasefire with Lebanon, the broadcaster reported.
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Israel, Lebanon Agree to Begin 10-Day Ceasefire on Thursday - Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire on Thursday evening in order to achieve peace, US President Donald Trump said.
"I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. [21:00 GMT]," Trump said on Truth Social.
The US president added that he has directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a lasting peace.
Trump also said he will issue invitations to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for them to visit Washington and hold meaningful talks.
"I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago. Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!" Trump said via Truth Social.
Israeli forces will remain in their positions in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire begins, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"Trump asked for this, and we have interests in relations with the United States. We will stay in Lebanon where we are now," Netanyahu said, as quoted by the Kan state television and radio company.
The Israeli cabinet did not vote on the issue of a ceasefire with Lebanon, the broadcaster reported.