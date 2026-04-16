https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/us-treasury-starts-operation-economic-fury-to-maximize-pressure-on-iran---hegseth-1123997023.html

US Treasury Starts Operation 'Economic Fury' to Maximize Pressure on Iran - Hegseth

US Treasury Starts Operation 'Economic Fury' to Maximize Pressure on Iran - Hegseth

Sputnik International

The US Treasury is launching Operation "Economic Fury" against Iran to maximize economic pressure on the country, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.

2026-04-16T12:25+0000

2026-04-16T12:25+0000

2026-04-16T12:25+0000

us-israel war on iran

peter hegseth

tehran

us treasury

us

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123179418_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b9ab96f7bff9450f5d81a4b823b739.jpg

"At the same time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and our friends over at Treasury are launching Operation 'Economic Fury' as well, maximizing economic pressure across the entirety of the government," Hegseth told reporters.The United States is going to maintain its ongoing blockade against Iran for as long as required, Hegseth said, warning Tehran of renewed attacks if it makes "poor" choices during negotiations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/iran-accuses-us-israel-of-crimes-against-humanity-over-leadership-killing-1123995193.html

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iram, war, conflict, operation, hegseth, treasury, economic fury, pressure, economy, secretary of war