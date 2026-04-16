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US Treasury Starts Operation 'Economic Fury' to Maximize Pressure on Iran - Hegseth
US Treasury Starts Operation 'Economic Fury' to Maximize Pressure on Iran - Hegseth
Sputnik International
The US Treasury is launching Operation "Economic Fury" against Iran to maximize economic pressure on the country, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.
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"At the same time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and our friends over at Treasury are launching Operation 'Economic Fury' as well, maximizing economic pressure across the entirety of the government," Hegseth told reporters.The United States is going to maintain its ongoing blockade against Iran for as long as required, Hegseth said, warning Tehran of renewed attacks if it makes "poor" choices during negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/iran-accuses-us-israel-of-crimes-against-humanity-over-leadership-killing-1123995193.html
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US Treasury Starts Operation 'Economic Fury' to Maximize Pressure on Iran - Hegseth

12:25 GMT 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ricardo HernandezUS Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures during a press conference after a meeting with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures during a press conference after a meeting with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ricardo Hernandez
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Treasury is launching Operation "Economic Fury" against Iran to maximize economic pressure on the country, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.
"At the same time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and our friends over at Treasury are launching Operation 'Economic Fury' as well, maximizing economic pressure across the entirety of the government," Hegseth told reporters.
The United States is going to maintain its ongoing blockade against Iran for as long as required, Hegseth said, warning Tehran of renewed attacks if it makes "poor" choices during negotiations.
"Iran can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge ... In the meantime and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this blockade," Hegseth said during a press briefing. "But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy."
A woman holds up a picture of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as government supporters march against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
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