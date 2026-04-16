https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/us-treasury-starts-operation-economic-fury-to-maximize-pressure-on-iran---hegseth-1123997023.html
US Treasury Starts Operation 'Economic Fury' to Maximize Pressure on Iran - Hegseth
US Treasury Starts Operation 'Economic Fury' to Maximize Pressure on Iran - Hegseth
Sputnik International
The US Treasury is launching Operation "Economic Fury" against Iran to maximize economic pressure on the country, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.
2026-04-16T12:25+0000
2026-04-16T12:25+0000
2026-04-16T12:25+0000
us-israel war on iran
peter hegseth
tehran
us treasury
us
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123179418_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b9ab96f7bff9450f5d81a4b823b739.jpg
"At the same time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and our friends over at Treasury are launching Operation 'Economic Fury' as well, maximizing economic pressure across the entirety of the government," Hegseth told reporters.The United States is going to maintain its ongoing blockade against Iran for as long as required, Hegseth said, warning Tehran of renewed attacks if it makes "poor" choices during negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/iran-accuses-us-israel-of-crimes-against-humanity-over-leadership-killing-1123995193.html
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1b/1123179418_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b82f6cc7249467e6770b6692bfc4719b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, iram, war, conflict, operation, hegseth, treasury, economic fury, pressure, economy, secretary of war
us, iram, war, conflict, operation, hegseth, treasury, economic fury, pressure, economy, secretary of war
US Treasury Starts Operation 'Economic Fury' to Maximize Pressure on Iran - Hegseth
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Treasury is launching Operation "Economic Fury" against Iran to maximize economic pressure on the country, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.
"At the same time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and our friends over at Treasury are launching Operation 'Economic Fury' as well, maximizing economic pressure across the entirety of the government," Hegseth told reporters.
The United States is going to maintain its ongoing blockade against Iran for as long as required, Hegseth said, warning Tehran of renewed attacks if it makes "poor" choices during negotiations.
"Iran can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge ... In the meantime and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this blockade," Hegseth said during a press briefing. "But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy."