https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/lebanon-ceasefire-deal-could-take-effect-this-week---reports-1123995457.html

Lebanon Ceasefire Deal Could Take Effect This Week - Reports

Lebanon Ceasefire Deal Could Take Effect This Week - Reports

Sputnik International

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon could come into effect as early as this week amid US pressure to reduce tensions in the Middle East, the media reported, citing Lebanese officials.

2026-04-16T10:00+0000

2026-04-16T10:00+0000

2026-04-16T10:20+0000

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A truce between Israel and the Lebanese-based movement Hezbollah could come into force once Israeli ground forces finish capturing the strategic town of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, according to the Wednesday report.A ceasefire in Lebanon, if declared, would likely last only as long as the US-Iran truce holds, Lebanese officials said. The report added that such a ceasefire would halt Israeli strikes but would not require Israeli troops to withdraw.However, a ceasefire in Lebanon is not part of the peace talks between the US and Iran, the report noted. The escalation between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, when the Lebanese militant group resumed rocket attacks on Israeli soil amid the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. In response, Israel launched massive strikes on Lebanon, including its southern regions, the Beqaa Valley, and the suburbs of Beirut. On March 16, the Israeli military officially announced the launch of a ground operation in southern Lebanon. Following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States last week, Hezbollah suspended its campaign against Israel. The movement's combat operations resumed on April 9 after Israel launched a large-scale strike on Beirut and towns in southern Lebanon the day before.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/hezbollah-opposes-direct-lebanon-israel-talks---spokesman-1123978130.html

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