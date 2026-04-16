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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/russia-has-been-living-under-illegal-sanctions-for-years-has-learned-to-minimize-impact---kremlin-1123996590.html
Russia Learned to Withstand Illegal Sanctions Pressure Over the Years – Kremlin
Russia Learned to Withstand Illegal Sanctions Pressure Over the Years – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Moscow assumed that the United States might not extend general licenses for the purchase of Russian oil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-04-16T10:33+0000
2026-04-16T11:11+0000
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"We have already learned to act in a way that minimizes the consequences of such measures for our interests. We will continue to do so," Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would not extend licenses that temporarily allowed purchases of Russian oil during the Iran conflict.The Russian government's economic bloc has many proposals to accelerate the dynamics of economic growth in Russia, Peskov said.Russia has been living under the burden of illegal sanctions for years and has learned to minimize their consequences, the spokesman added.
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Russia Learned to Withstand Illegal Sanctions Pressure Over the Years – Kremlin

10:33 GMT 16.04.2026 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 16.04.2026)
© AFP 2023 / DIMITAR DILKOFFThis picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" -- saying "it takes one to know one" -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright "collapse."
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AFP 2023 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow assumed that the United States might not extend general licenses for the purchase of Russian oil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We have already learned to act in a way that minimizes the consequences of such measures for our interests. We will continue to do so," Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would not extend licenses that temporarily allowed purchases of Russian oil during the Iran conflict.
"It could have been assumed. This was one of the scenarios. You know that we have been living under the weight of sanctions for months and years, which we consider illegal from the point of view of international law," Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that Washington will not renew general licenses allowing the purchase of Russian and Iranian oil.

The Russian government's economic bloc has many proposals to accelerate the dynamics of economic growth in Russia, Peskov said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's GDP has been declining for two months in a row, by a total of 1.8%.

"Members of the government's economic bloc have many proposals to activate the economy and give it greater economic momentum," Peskov told reporters.
Russia has been living under the burden of illegal sanctions for years and has learned to minimize their consequences, the spokesman added.
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility near Natanz, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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