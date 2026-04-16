https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/russia-has-been-living-under-illegal-sanctions-for-years-has-learned-to-minimize-impact---kremlin-1123996590.html

Russia Learned to Withstand Illegal Sanctions Pressure Over the Years – Kremlin

Russia Learned to Withstand Illegal Sanctions Pressure Over the Years – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Moscow assumed that the United States might not extend general licenses for the purchase of Russian oil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-04-16T10:33+0000

2026-04-16T10:33+0000

2026-04-16T11:11+0000

world

russia

moscow

dmitry peskov

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbb6eacd29a0e9d7457faa089722f33.jpg

"We have already learned to act in a way that minimizes the consequences of such measures for our interests. We will continue to do so," Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would not extend licenses that temporarily allowed purchases of Russian oil during the Iran conflict.The Russian government's economic bloc has many proposals to accelerate the dynamics of economic growth in Russia, Peskov said.Russia has been living under the burden of illegal sanctions for years and has learned to minimize their consequences, the spokesman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/russias-uranium-removal-proposal-for-iran-was-good-solution-but-us-rejected-it---kremlin-1123993448.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kremlin, peskov, us, sanctions, impact, oil, import, export