https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-container-terminal-armor-parks-defense-industry-sites-1123996152.html

Russia Unleashes Barrage on Ukraine’s Energy & Missile Facilities

Russia Unleashes Barrage on Ukraine’s Energy & Missile Facilities

Sputnik International

Russia carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian targets over the past 24 hours, using long-range precision weapons and drones in response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure inside Russian territory.

2026-04-16T09:51+0000

2026-04-16T09:51+0000

2026-04-16T10:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

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"Within the past 24 hours, in response to what it described as Ukrainian terrorist attacks against civilian infrastructure on Russian territory, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a large-scale strike using long-range precision weapons deployed from land, air, and sea platforms, as well as attack drones," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry added that he strikes targeted facilities of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex involved in the production of cruise missiles and long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, along with fuel and energy infrastructure used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF)."According to the statement, all designated targets were hit and the objectives of the strike were achieved.Additionally, Russian forces struck a container terminal, areas where armored vehicles are parked, and sites used to test ground-based robotic systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).According to the ministry, strikes were also carried out against temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian units in 154 areas.As a result:Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have improved their positions in the special military operation zone and advanced deeper into Ukrainian defenses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/russia-takes-control-of-settlement-of-volchanskie-khutora-in-kharkov-region-1123990772.html

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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup