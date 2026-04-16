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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/russian-missile-strikes-would-bury-eus-drone-scheme-for-ukraine-instantly---expert-1123998466.html
Russian Missile Strikes Would Bury EU’s Drone Scheme for Ukraine Instantly - Expert
Russian Missile Strikes Would Bury EU’s Drone Scheme for Ukraine Instantly - Expert
Sputnik International
The key vulnerability in this plan lies in the gap between the European assembly of the "carcasses" and the Ukrainian installation of the "brains,” suggests military journalist Aleksey Borzenko, deputy chief editor of the Literary Russia newspaper.
2026-04-16T14:50+0000
2026-04-16T14:50+0000
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Speaking to Sputnik, Borzenko argued that the arrangement remains viable only until Russian missiles target the assembly sites.The main issues lie in logistics and combat efficiency, he explains:Ultimately, while the plan may look viable on paper, its actual results will be inversely proportional to the billions of euros spent on it, Borzenko concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/europe-ramps-up-drone-production-for-ukraine-to-target-russia-1123992076.html
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eu drones for ukraine plan, alexsey borzenko on eu drones plan, uavs assembly for ukraine in europe
eu drones for ukraine plan, alexsey borzenko on eu drones plan, uavs assembly for ukraine in europe

Russian Missile Strikes Would Bury EU’s Drone Scheme for Ukraine Instantly - Expert

14:50 GMT 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jens MeyerSoldiers of the German Federal Armed Forces Bundeswehr stand beside the Luna reconnaissance drone during a press presentation in the 37th armoured infantry regiment in Frankenberg, eastern Germany, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Soldiers of the German Federal Armed Forces Bundeswehr stand beside the Luna reconnaissance drone during a press presentation in the 37th armoured infantry regiment in Frankenberg, eastern Germany, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / Jens Meyer
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The key vulnerability in this plan lies in the gap between the European assembly of the "carcasses" and the Ukrainian installation of the "brains,” suggests military journalist Aleksey Borzenko, deputy chief editor of the Literary Russia newspaper.
Speaking to Sputnik, Borzenko argued that the arrangement remains viable only until Russian missiles target the assembly sites.
The main issues lie in logistics and combat efficiency, he explains:
The drones’ fuselages and engines cannot be shipped to Ukraine in low-profile containers, so they will remain viable only until Russian Kalibr missiles strike them.
Splitting the production cycle into two unsynchronized stages — one in Europe and one in Ukraine — creates a bottleneck at final assembly. As a result, even simple disruptions, such as border protests or bureaucratic delays, can easily paralyze the entire process.
Even if Europe manages to deliver thousands of drones, they will likely be shot down by Russian air defenses and electronic warfare systems. Thus, increasing the number of UAVs would merely drive up European budget expenditures without improving outcomes.
"Meanwhile, the European facilities themselves—whose addresses have been made public—become legitimate targets. Attacks on them don’t have to be purely military; targeted acts of sabotage or cyberattacks on design documentation would suffice," the expert adds.
Ultimately, while the plan may look viable on paper, its actual results will be inversely proportional to the billions of euros spent on it, Borzenko concludes.
Украинский БПЛА Фурия A1-CM - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2026
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Europe Ramps up Drone Production for Ukraine to Target Russia
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