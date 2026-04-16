https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/russian-missile-strikes-would-bury-eus-drone-scheme-for-ukraine-instantly---expert-1123998466.html

Russian Missile Strikes Would Bury EU’s Drone Scheme for Ukraine Instantly - Expert

Russian Missile Strikes Would Bury EU’s Drone Scheme for Ukraine Instantly - Expert

Sputnik International

The key vulnerability in this plan lies in the gap between the European assembly of the "carcasses" and the Ukrainian installation of the "brains,” suggests military journalist Aleksey Borzenko, deputy chief editor of the Literary Russia newspaper.

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2026-04-16T14:50+0000

2026-04-16T14:50+0000

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Speaking to Sputnik, Borzenko argued that the arrangement remains viable only until Russian missiles target the assembly sites.The main issues lie in logistics and combat efficiency, he explains:Ultimately, while the plan may look viable on paper, its actual results will be inversely proportional to the billions of euros spent on it, Borzenko concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260415/europe-ramps-up-drone-production-for-ukraine-to-target-russia-1123992076.html

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