International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/ukrainian-border-guards-recruiting-colombians-along-polands-perimeter-1123995026.html
Ukrainian Border Guards Recruiting Colombians Along Poland's Perimeter
Ukrainian Border Guards Recruiting Colombians Along Poland's Perimeter
Sputnik International
Ukrainian border guard troops have been recruiting Colombians into the Ukrainian armed forces at the border with Poland, a source linked to the Colombian recruitment circles in Ukraine and the Middle East told Sputnik.
2026-04-16T07:44+0000
2026-04-16T07:44+0000
world
ukraine
poland
colombia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118472021_0:42:1200:717_1920x0_80_0_0_3603ed799d2873e22e95d98d27af8c4c.jpg
"Once mercenaries reach the Polish-Ukrainian border, they are immediately absorbed into border troops," the source said.Colombians travel to the border without any prior coordination with Ukrainian recruiters, knowing they can join the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the spot, says the source."Relatives of missing Colombians say their loved ones arrive at the border, sign up, are sent to military units for training, and then deployed to a war zone. After that, all contact is lost," the source added.Latin Americans are often lured into serving in Ukraine's military with promises of high pay and comfortable conditions. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly accused the government in Kiev of using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that Russian forces will continue striking mercenary troops throughout Ukraine. These hired guns have complained about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/media-hype-sends-brazilian-mercenaries-to-ukraines-meat-grinderbrazilian-analyst-1123116638.html
ukraine
poland
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118472021_101:0:1162:796_1920x0_80_0_0_49880baa94795adbe8642fb509015181.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine poland, ukraine colombia, ukrainian border guard troops
ukraine poland, ukraine colombia, ukrainian border guard troops

Ukrainian Border Guards Recruiting Colombians Along Poland's Perimeter

07:44 GMT 16.04.2026
© Photo : State Border Guard Service of UkraineУкраинские пограничники на контрольно-пропускном пункте
Украинские пограничники на контрольно-пропускном пункте - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© Photo : State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian border guard troops have been recruiting Colombians into the Ukrainian armed forces at the border with Poland, a source linked to the Colombian recruitment circles in Ukraine and the Middle East told Sputnik.
"Once mercenaries reach the Polish-Ukrainian border, they are immediately absorbed into border troops," the source said.
Colombians travel to the border without any prior coordination with Ukrainian recruiters, knowing they can join the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the spot, says the source.
"Relatives of missing Colombians say their loved ones arrive at the border, sign up, are sent to military units for training, and then deployed to a war zone. After that, all contact is lost," the source added.
Latin Americans are often lured into serving in Ukraine's military with promises of high pay and comfortable conditions. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly accused the government in Kiev of using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that Russian forces will continue striking mercenary troops throughout Ukraine. These hired guns have complained about poor coordination within the Ukrainian armed forces, which makes survival in Ukraine's high-intensity conflict much harder than in Afghanistan or the Middle East.
Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
World
Media Hype Sends Brazilian Mercenaries to Ukraine’s Meat Grinder—Brazilian Analyst
15 November 2025, 04:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала