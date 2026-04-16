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US Blockade of Iranian Waters Infringes Upon Iran's Sovereignty - Iranian Envoy to UN
US Blockade of Iranian Waters Infringes Upon Iran's Sovereignty - Iranian Envoy to UN
Sputnik International
The ongoing blockade by the US Navy of Iranian waters is a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said on Thursday.
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"The imposition of a maritime blockade announced by the United States constitutes a grave violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran," Iravani told the UN General Assembly. Washington should be held fully accountable for its "wrongful act" and the consequences that may result from its action, Iravani said, including impacts on regional and global peace and security. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 11, Iran and the United States held talks in Islamabad after President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire. On April 12, Vice President JD Vance said Iran and the US failed to reach an agreement during the negotiations. The US delegation returned home without a deal. On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the Strait of Hormuz as long as they do not pay Tehran a toll. Iranian authorities have not announced the imposition of a toll, but have discussed such plans. Earlier on Thursday, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said that rather than blockading the Strait of Hormuz, the US Navy is focused on enforcing a blockade of Iran's coastline and ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/continued-crisis-in-middle-east-endangers-global-food-security---russian-security-council-1123979175.html
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US Blockade of Iranian Waters Infringes Upon Iran's Sovereignty - Iranian Envoy to UN

17:59 GMT 16.04.2026
© AFP 2023 / ATTA KENAREA picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
© AFP 2023 / ATTA KENARE
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UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The ongoing blockade by the US Navy of Iranian waters is a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said on Thursday.
"The imposition of a maritime blockade announced by the United States constitutes a grave violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran," Iravani told the UN General Assembly.
"The United States unlawfully interferes with the exercise of the sovereign rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran and infringes upon the rights of third States and lawful maritime commerce under international law."
Washington should be held fully accountable for its "wrongful act" and the consequences that may result from its action, Iravani said, including impacts on regional and global peace and security.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
On April 11, Iran and the United States held talks in Islamabad after President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire. On April 12, Vice President JD Vance said Iran and the US failed to reach an agreement during the negotiations. The US delegation returned home without a deal.
On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the Strait of Hormuz as long as they do not pay Tehran a toll. Iranian authorities have not announced the imposition of a toll, but have discussed such plans.
Earlier on Thursday, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said that rather than blockading the Strait of Hormuz, the US Navy is focused on enforcing a blockade of Iran's coastline and ports.
Plumes of smoke from a U.S.-Israeli strike on an oil facility late Saturday linger in the cloudy sky over Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
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