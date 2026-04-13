https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/continued-crisis-in-middle-east-endangers-global-food-security---russian-security-council-1123979175.html
Continued Crisis in Middle East Endangers Global Food Security - Russian Security Council
Continued Crisis in Middle East Endangers Global Food Security - Russian Security Council
Sputnik International
The continued crisis in the Middle East endangers the global food security, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Maslennikov said on Monday.
2026-04-13T08:07+0000
2026-04-13T08:07+0000
2026-04-13T08:07+0000
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"An additional negative factor for ensuring global food security is the significantly increasing cost of shipping freight, which affects the profitability of agribusiness. Thus, the continuation of the crisis in the Middle East endangers global food security," Maslennikov said in a statement. In case of blocking of the Strait of Hormuz for a period of three months or more, the countries of the region may face the threat of food shortages, the statement read. At the same time, Russia is in a strong enough position to increase food supplies to the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/middle-east-conflict-erases-arab-regions-annual-economic-growth--un-1123924170.html
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continued crisis in middle east , global food security, russian security council
continued crisis in middle east , global food security, russian security council
Continued Crisis in Middle East Endangers Global Food Security - Russian Security Council
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The continued crisis in the Middle East endangers the global food security, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Maslennikov said on Monday.
"An additional negative factor for ensuring global food security is the significantly increasing cost of shipping freight, which affects the profitability of agribusiness. Thus, the continuation of the crisis in the Middle East endangers global food security," Maslennikov said in a statement.
In case of blocking of the Strait of Hormuz for a period of three months or more, the countries of the region may face the threat of food shortages, the statement read.
"At the same time, against the background of the further development of the conflict in the Middle East, attempts to artificially undermine Russia's internal food security by destructive external forces cannot be ruled out," Maslennikov said.
At the same time, Russia is in a strong enough position to increase food supplies to the Middle East
, Asia, Africa and Latin America, the official added.