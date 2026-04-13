https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/continued-crisis-in-middle-east-endangers-global-food-security---russian-security-council-1123979175.html

Continued Crisis in Middle East Endangers Global Food Security - Russian Security Council

Continued Crisis in Middle East Endangers Global Food Security - Russian Security Council

Sputnik International

The continued crisis in the Middle East endangers the global food security, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Maslennikov said on Monday.

2026-04-13T08:07+0000

2026-04-13T08:07+0000

2026-04-13T08:07+0000

world

east

vladimir maslennikov

strait of hormuz

russian security council

russia

middle east

food

crisis

humanitarian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/08/1123790671_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9e851ffe8ddd02c9be91c19456d08221.jpg

"An additional negative factor for ensuring global food security is the significantly increasing cost of shipping freight, which affects the profitability of agribusiness. Thus, the continuation of the crisis in the Middle East endangers global food security," Maslennikov said in a statement. In case of blocking of the Strait of Hormuz for a period of three months or more, the countries of the region may face the threat of food shortages, the statement read. At the same time, Russia is in a strong enough position to increase food supplies to the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/middle-east-conflict-erases-arab-regions-annual-economic-growth--un-1123924170.html

east

strait of hormuz

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

continued crisis in middle east , global food security, russian security council