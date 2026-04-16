https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/us-seeking-to-engage-automakers-in-weapons-production---reports-1123994122.html

US Seeking to Engage Automakers in Weapons Production - Reports

US Seeking to Engage Automakers in Weapons Production - Reports

Sputnik International

The administration of US President Donald Trump wants automakers to play a greater role in the production of weapons and military equipment, American media reported.

2026-04-16T05:00+0000

2026-04-16T05:00+0000

2026-04-16T05:00+0000

military

us

donald trump

general motors

ford

pentagon

military & intelligence

arms

arms race

weapons systems

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/16/1119877616_0:124:2000:1249_1920x0_80_0_0_7f3e013c0266fa061f482948a3fd47c7.jpg

The US is urging major manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, to expand their role in weapons production as conflicts in Ukraine and Iran deplete military stockpiles, American media reported.Pentagon officials have discussed using factory capacity and personnel to increase output of munitions and military equipment, describing the effort as placing industry on a “wartime footing.” The Defense Department said it aims to “rapidly expand the defense industrial base” to maintain a “decisive advantage.” The approach echoes World War II-era practices, when civilian industries were repurposed to produce military hardware. With record defense spending and growing pressure on supplies, the shift suggests preparations for a prolonged period of large-scale military demand.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/pentagon-seeks-200b-for-iran-war-as-costs-surge--reports-1123849813.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

weapons production, us arms, arms manufacturing, weapons systems, us stockpiles, us stocks, weapons stockpiles, ww3, wwiii, global war, world war 3, world war three, military industrial complex, us arms, us weapons, us military