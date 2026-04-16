https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/us-seeking-to-engage-automakers-in-weapons-production---reports-1123994122.html
US Seeking to Engage Automakers in Weapons Production - Reports
US Seeking to Engage Automakers in Weapons Production - Reports
Sputnik International
The administration of US President Donald Trump wants automakers to play a greater role in the production of weapons and military equipment, American media reported.
2026-04-16T05:00+0000
2026-04-16T05:00+0000
2026-04-16T05:00+0000
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The US is urging major manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, to expand their role in weapons production as conflicts in Ukraine and Iran deplete military stockpiles, American media reported.Pentagon officials have discussed using factory capacity and personnel to increase output of munitions and military equipment, describing the effort as placing industry on a “wartime footing.” The Defense Department said it aims to “rapidly expand the defense industrial base” to maintain a “decisive advantage.” The approach echoes World War II-era practices, when civilian industries were repurposed to produce military hardware. With record defense spending and growing pressure on supplies, the shift suggests preparations for a prolonged period of large-scale military demand.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/pentagon-seeks-200b-for-iran-war-as-costs-surge--reports-1123849813.html
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weapons production, us arms, arms manufacturing, weapons systems, us stockpiles, us stocks, weapons stockpiles, ww3, wwiii, global war, world war 3, world war three, military industrial complex, us arms, us weapons, us military
US Seeking to Engage Automakers in Weapons Production - Reports
The administration of US President Donald Trump wants automakers to play a greater role in the production of weapons and military equipment, American media reported.
The US is urging major manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, to expand their role in weapons production as conflicts in Ukraine and Iran deplete military stockpiles, American media reported.
Pentagon officials have discussed using factory capacity and personnel to increase output of munitions and military equipment, describing the effort as placing industry on a “wartime footing.”
The Defense Department said it aims to “rapidly expand the defense industrial base” to maintain a “decisive advantage.”
The approach echoes World War II-era practices, when civilian industries were repurposed to produce military hardware. With record defense spending and growing pressure on supplies, the shift suggests preparations for a prolonged period of large-scale military demand.