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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/us-seeking-to-engage-automakers-in-weapons-production---reports-1123994122.html
US Seeking to Engage Automakers in Weapons Production - Reports
US Seeking to Engage Automakers in Weapons Production - Reports
Sputnik International
The administration of US President Donald Trump wants automakers to play a greater role in the production of weapons and military equipment, American media reported.
2026-04-16T05:00+0000
2026-04-16T05:00+0000
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The US is urging major manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, to expand their role in weapons production as conflicts in Ukraine and Iran deplete military stockpiles, American media reported.Pentagon officials have discussed using factory capacity and personnel to increase output of munitions and military equipment, describing the effort as placing industry on a “wartime footing.” The Defense Department said it aims to “rapidly expand the defense industrial base” to maintain a “decisive advantage.” The approach echoes World War II-era practices, when civilian industries were repurposed to produce military hardware. With record defense spending and growing pressure on supplies, the shift suggests preparations for a prolonged period of large-scale military demand.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/pentagon-seeks-200b-for-iran-war-as-costs-surge--reports-1123849813.html
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US Seeking to Engage Automakers in Weapons Production - Reports

05:00 GMT 16.04.2026
© AP Photo / JOCKEL FINCKOrdnance sit on the flight deck of the USS Enterprise in the northern Indian Ocean, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001
Ordnance sit on the flight deck of the USS Enterprise in the northern Indian Ocean, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2001 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
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The administration of US President Donald Trump wants automakers to play a greater role in the production of weapons and military equipment, American media reported.
The US is urging major manufacturers, including General Motors and Ford, to expand their role in weapons production as conflicts in Ukraine and Iran deplete military stockpiles, American media reported.
Pentagon officials have discussed using factory capacity and personnel to increase output of munitions and military equipment, describing the effort as placing industry on a “wartime footing.”
The Defense Department said it aims to “rapidly expand the defense industrial base” to maintain a “decisive advantage.”
The approach echoes World War II-era practices, when civilian industries were repurposed to produce military hardware. With record defense spending and growing pressure on supplies, the shift suggests preparations for a prolonged period of large-scale military demand.
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Pentagon Seeks $200B+ for Iran War as Costs Surge — Reports
19 March, 04:58 GMT
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