https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/pentagon-seeks-200b-for-iran-war-as-costs-surge--reports-1123849813.html
Pentagon Seeks $200B+ for Iran War as Costs Surge — Reports
Pentagon Seeks $200B+ for Iran War as Costs Surge — Reports
Sputnik International
The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a funding request exceeding $200 billion to support the war in Iran, according to The Washington Post, a figure that could face strong resistance in Congress.
2026-03-19T04:58+0000
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The request would go far beyond current spending levels and aims to replenish weapons stocks rapidly depleted as US and Israeli forces have carried out thousands of strikes over the past three weeks, The Washington Post reported.The report notes the war’s cost has already exceeded $11 billion in its first week alone, with officials warning that further funding could trigger a major political battle amid limited public support. The proposal comes despite earlier pledges to curb overseas military spending, raising questions over the scale and sustainability of Washington’s expanding campaign.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/us-strike-on-school-in-iran-believed-to-be-part-of-attack-on-irgc-base---reports-1123773770.html
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war of choice, war of aggression, unprovoked aggression, us attack, us war costs, military industrial complex, us military, military-industrial complex, us military contracts, us weapons, weapons production, war on iran, weapons production, arms production
war of choice, war of aggression, unprovoked aggression, us attack, us war costs, military industrial complex, us military, military-industrial complex, us military contracts, us weapons, weapons production, war on iran, weapons production, arms production
Pentagon Seeks $200B+ for Iran War as Costs Surge — Reports
The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a funding request exceeding $200 billion to support the war in Iran, according to The Washington Post, a figure that could face strong resistance in Congress.
The request would go far beyond current spending levels and aims to replenish weapons stocks rapidly depleted as US and Israeli forces
have carried out thousands of strikes over the past three weeks, The Washington Post reported.
The report notes the war’s cost has already exceeded $11 billion in its first week alone, with officials warning that further funding could trigger a major political battle amid limited public support.
The proposal comes despite earlier pledges to curb overseas military spending, raising questions over the scale and sustainability of Washington’s expanding campaign.