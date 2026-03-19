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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/pentagon-seeks-200b-for-iran-war-as-costs-surge--reports-1123849813.html
Pentagon Seeks $200B+ for Iran War as Costs Surge — Reports
Pentagon Seeks $200B+ for Iran War as Costs Surge — Reports
Sputnik International
The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a funding request exceeding $200 billion to support the war in Iran, according to The Washington Post, a figure that could face strong resistance in Congress.
2026-03-19T04:58+0000
2026-03-19T04:58+0000
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The request would go far beyond current spending levels and aims to replenish weapons stocks rapidly depleted as US and Israeli forces have carried out thousands of strikes over the past three weeks, The Washington Post reported.The report notes the war’s cost has already exceeded $11 billion in its first week alone, with officials warning that further funding could trigger a major political battle amid limited public support. The proposal comes despite earlier pledges to curb overseas military spending, raising questions over the scale and sustainability of Washington’s expanding campaign.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/us-strike-on-school-in-iran-believed-to-be-part-of-attack-on-irgc-base---reports-1123773770.html
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Pentagon Seeks $200B+ for Iran War as Costs Surge — Reports

04:58 GMT 19.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a funding request exceeding $200 billion to support the war in Iran, according to The Washington Post, a figure that could face strong resistance in Congress.
The request would go far beyond current spending levels and aims to replenish weapons stocks rapidly depleted as US and Israeli forces have carried out thousands of strikes over the past three weeks, The Washington Post reported.
The report notes the war’s cost has already exceeded $11 billion in its first week alone, with officials warning that further funding could trigger a major political battle amid limited public support.
The proposal comes despite earlier pledges to curb overseas military spending, raising questions over the scale and sustainability of Washington’s expanding campaign.
Trump's gift to the people of Iran: Iranian media share an aerial photo of 165 graves for girls killed in the Minab school attack - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2026
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US Media Frames US Strike on School in Iran as Part of Attack on IRGC Base — Reports
6 March, 04:20 GMT
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