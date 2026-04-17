https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/beirut-residents-return-to-southern-suburbs-after-lebanon-israel-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124004571.html

Beirut Residents Return to Southern Suburbs After Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Takes Effect

Beirut Residents Return to Southern Suburbs After Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Takes Effect

Sputnik International

Residents of Beirut's southern suburb were returning to their homes on Friday following the entry into force of a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, a Sputnik correspondent said.

2026-04-17T14:49+0000

2026-04-17T14:49+0000

2026-04-17T14:49+0000

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US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting 21:00 GMT in an effort to achieve peace. Traffic jams formed at the entrance to the Lebanese capital's southern suburb as cars flying Lebanese and Hezbollah flags drove into areas where dozens of multi-story buildings had been razed by Israeli airstrikes. Municipal workers have been cleaning the debris off the streets to clear roads so that people could return to what is left of their homes. Long traffic jams were also reported on the highway leading from Beirut to southern Lebanon. Many people headed to their villages at night, despite calls from Lebanese movements Hezbollah and Amal not to rush the return until the situation has fully stabilized. The army and municipal services built embankments overnight at narrow sections of the Litani River to allow cars carrying residents of southern Lebanon to reach their settlements after Israeli aircraft bombed bridges over the river. The latest bout of fighting between Israel and Lebanon began on March 2, following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Israel launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon on March 16 while continuing to bomb Lebanese cities, including Beirut.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/israel-lebanon-agree-to-begin-10-day-ceasefire-on-thursday---trump-1123998972.html

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israel lebanon ceasefire, southern beirut, middle east talks