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EU Could Be on Brink of Recession Amid Middle East Conflict - IMF
EU Could Be on Brink of Recession Amid Middle East Conflict - IMF
Sputnik International
Alfred Kammer, head of the International Monetary Fund's European Department, warned on Friday that the European Union could be on the brink of recession with inflation approaching 5% amid the Middle East conflict.
2026-04-17T08:33+0000
2026-04-17T08:33+0000
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"In a more severe scenario as described in the World Economic Outlook - a persistent supply shock compounded by tightening financial conditions - the EU could come close to recession with inflation approaching 5 percent. No European country is spared," he said in a statement. The IMF also expects the European Central Bank to raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points by the end of 2026, maintaining a broadly neutral monetary stance in light of higher near-term inflation expectations, Kammer said. He noted that with eurozone inflation close to target and medium-term expectations generally stable, the European Central Bank has time to monitor the economic impact of the Middle East conflict before taking action. Turning to the energy market turbulence resulting from the US-Israeli war on Iran, the director of the IMF's European Department said that the impact of the conflict for the EU was coming through energy prices. He stated that this situation is a consequence of dependence on imported oil and gas, as well as the fragmentation of energy markets in the region. The IMF has downgraded its 2026 growth forecast for the UK more sharply than for any other G7 country. According to the forecast, inflation in the UK will reach 3.2% this year, also the highest among G7 nations. The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has acknowledged that the Middle East escalation is creating significant difficulties for the country.
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EU Could Be on Brink of Recession Amid Middle East Conflict - IMF

08:33 GMT 17.04.2026
© Sputnik / StringerA sign with the International Monetary Fund logo on the wall of the IMF building
A sign with the International Monetary Fund logo on the wall of the IMF building - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alfred Kammer, head of the International Monetary Fund's European Department, warned on Friday that the European Union could be on the brink of recession with inflation approaching 5% amid the Middle East conflict.
"In a more severe scenario as described in the World Economic Outlook - a persistent supply shock compounded by tightening financial conditions - the EU could come close to recession with inflation approaching 5 percent. No European country is spared," he said in a statement.
The IMF also expects the European Central Bank to raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points by the end of 2026, maintaining a broadly neutral monetary stance in light of higher near-term inflation expectations, Kammer said.
"The desired response could be less or more than that depending on the developments in global energy markets in the coming weeks, as well as in the euro area economy, which will shape the strength of any second-round effects," he added.
He noted that with eurozone inflation close to target and medium-term expectations generally stable, the European Central Bank has time to monitor the economic impact of the Middle East conflict before taking action.
Turning to the energy market turbulence resulting from the US-Israeli war on Iran, the director of the IMF's European Department said that the impact of the conflict for the EU was coming through energy prices.
"Industrial energy prices in the EU are now roughly double their pre-2022 levels and substantially higher than those in the US," Kammer said.
He stated that this situation is a consequence of dependence on imported oil and gas, as well as the fragmentation of energy markets in the region.
"In the United Kingdom, where inflation risks remain elevated, a restrictive stance should be maintained to prevent energy price pressures from becoming entrenched in wages and prices. This suggests limited scope for further rate cuts in 2026," he added.
The IMF has downgraded its 2026 growth forecast for the UK more sharply than for any other G7 country. According to the forecast, inflation in the UK will reach 3.2% this year, also the highest among G7 nations.
The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has acknowledged that the Middle East escalation is creating significant difficulties for the country.
A security guard walks past a billboard of the U.S. Iran talks outside a media center set up for the coverage of the U.S. Iran official meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2026
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Date for Second Round of US-Iran Talks Yet to Be Set - Pakistani Foreign Ministry
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