https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-announces-new-rules-for-strait-of-hormuz-transit-1124006107.html

Iran Announces New Rules for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Iran Announces New Rules for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Sputnik International

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy says a new order is now in effect in the Strait of Hormuz following the Lebanon ceasefire and the current battlefield pause

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Under the new rules:Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran remains the “guardian of the Strait of Hormuz” and will show “no leniency” in defending Iran’s interests.He also warned that if the other side violates its commitments or if the US naval blockade continues, Iran will take retaliatory measures, calling the blockade a breach of the ceasefire.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 11, Iran and the United States held talks in Islamabad after Trump announced an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire. On April 12, Vice President JD Vance said the two countries failed to make a deal.On Thursday, Trump said that another meeting between Washington and Tehran could take place as early as this weekend.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-opens-strait-of-hormuz-for-duration-of-lebanon-ceasefire-1124004044.html

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