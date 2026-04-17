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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-announces-new-rules-for-strait-of-hormuz-transit-1124006107.html
Iran Announces New Rules for Strait of Hormuz Transit
Iran Announces New Rules for Strait of Hormuz Transit
Sputnik International
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy says a new order is now in effect in the Strait of Hormuz following the Lebanon ceasefire and the current battlefield pause
2026-04-17T19:01+0000
2026-04-17T19:01+0000
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Under the new rules:Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran remains the “guardian of the Strait of Hormuz” and will show “no leniency” in defending Iran’s interests.He also warned that if the other side violates its commitments or if the US naval blockade continues, Iran will take retaliatory measures, calling the blockade a breach of the ceasefire.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 11, Iran and the United States held talks in Islamabad after Trump announced an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire. On April 12, Vice President JD Vance said the two countries failed to make a deal.On Thursday, Trump said that another meeting between Washington and Tehran could take place as early as this weekend.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-opens-strait-of-hormuz-for-duration-of-lebanon-ceasefire-1124004044.html
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Iran Announces New Rules for Strait of Hormuz Transit

19:01 GMT 17.04.2026
© REUTERS StringerСудно в Ормузском проливе у побережья провинции Мусандам в Омане
Судно в Ормузском проливе у побережья провинции Мусандам в Омане - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
© REUTERS Stringer
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy says a new order is now in effect in the Strait of Hormuz following the Lebanon ceasefire and the current battlefield pause
Under the new rules:
Civilian vessels may transit only through routes designated by Iran
All military ships remain banned from passing through the Strait
Any movement must be approved by the IRGC Navy and coordinated with Iranian authorities
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran remains the “guardian of the Strait of Hormuz” and will show “no leniency” in defending Iran’s interests.
He also warned that if the other side violates its commitments or if the US naval blockade continues, Iran will take retaliatory measures, calling the blockade a breach of the ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait ofHormuzis fully open for the duration of the ceasefire. President Donald Trump said the US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until a deal with Iran is finalized, adding that most of the points are already negotiated.

A tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Duration of Lebanon Ceasefire
13:00 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 11, Iran and the United States held talks in Islamabad after Trump announced an agreement with Tehran on a two-week ceasefire. On April 12, Vice President JD Vance said the two countries failed to make a deal.
On Thursday, Trump said that another meeting between Washington and Tehran could take place as early as this weekend.
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