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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-opens-strait-of-hormuz-for-duration-of-lebanon-ceasefire-1124004044.html
Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Duration of Lebanon Ceasefire
Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Duration of Lebanon Ceasefire
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that, in connection with the Lebanon ceasefire, passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the truce.
2026-04-17T13:00+0000
2026-04-17T14:37+0000
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"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.The news drove down oil prices, with Brent crude tumbling below $90 a barrel for the first time since early March. US President Donald Trump thanked Iran for opening the Strait of Hormuz.Trump added that the US will continue its naval blockade of the strait until a US-Iran deal is fully completed.On April 11, the US and Iran held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Officials in both Tehran and Washington said no deal was reached on a long-term settlement due to multiple disagreements. The Associated Press reported that a new round of negotiations could take place on April 16.
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Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Duration of Lebanon Ceasefire

13:00 GMT 17.04.2026 (Updated: 14:37 GMT 17.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliA tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman
A tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that, in connection with the Lebanon ceasefire, passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the truce.
"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.
The news drove down oil prices, with Brent crude tumbling below $90 a barrel for the first time since early March.
US President Donald Trump thanked Iran for opening the Strait of Hormuz.
"IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!" he wrote on Truth Social.
Trump added that the US will continue its naval blockade of the strait until a US-Iran deal is fully completed.
"The naval blockade will remain fully in force as it applies only to Iran until our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should move very quickly, since most of the points have already been negotiated," he wrote.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. In response, the Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to Iran’s Emergency Medical Services Organization, 3,375 Iranians were killed during 40 days of US-Israeli strikes.

Portraits of school children from the Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, who were killed in a U.S strike are displayed during a press conference by Iranian Ambassador to Tunisia Massoud Hosseinian, in Tunis, Tunisia, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Ons Abid) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US–Israeli War Against Iran (February 28, 2026–Present)
20 March, 06:53 GMT
On April 11, the US and Iran held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Officials in both Tehran and Washington said no deal was reached on a long-term settlement due to multiple disagreements. The Associated Press reported that a new round of negotiations could take place on April 16.
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