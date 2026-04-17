https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/iran-opens-strait-of-hormuz-for-duration-of-lebanon-ceasefire-1124004044.html

Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Duration of Lebanon Ceasefire

Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz for Duration of Lebanon Ceasefire

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that, in connection with the Lebanon ceasefire, passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is fully open for the duration of the truce.

2026-04-17T13:00+0000

2026-04-17T13:00+0000

2026-04-17T14:37+0000

middle east

abbas araghchi

lebanon

strait of hormuz

oil

oil trade

oil prices

us-israel war on iran

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"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.The news drove down oil prices, with Brent crude tumbling below $90 a barrel for the first time since early March. US President Donald Trump thanked Iran for opening the Strait of Hormuz.Trump added that the US will continue its naval blockade of the strait until a US-Iran deal is fully completed.On April 11, the US and Iran held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Officials in both Tehran and Washington said no deal was reached on a long-term settlement due to multiple disagreements. The Associated Press reported that a new round of negotiations could take place on April 16.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/usisraeli-war-against-iran-february-28-2026present-1123845970.html

lebanon

strait of hormuz

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iran, strait of hormuz, us, israel, war, conflict, operation, lebanon, ceasefire, vessels, commercial vessels, truce, araghchi, foreign minister