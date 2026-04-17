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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/kim-jong-un-oversees-artillery-drill-on-day-of-the-sun-1123999826.html
Kim Jong-Un Oversees Artillery Drill on Day of the Sun
Kim Jong-Un Oversees Artillery Drill on Day of the Sun
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw an artillery firing exercise of Korean People’s Army sub-units in the western area on April 15, marking the Day of the Sun, according to KCNA.
2026-04-17T05:02+0000
2026-04-17T05:03+0000
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KCNA reported that units “powerfully demonstrated their militant marksmanship” and “full war posture” under simulated combat conditions, with the Capital City Defence Corps taking first place.Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction, noting the event served as “an important occasion in enhancing the training enthusiasm” and strengthening combat readiness.He stressed that artillery forces are “the most important factor deciding the victory in operation and battle and furthermore in war,” calling for continued modernization and training under the Party’s policy.
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Kim Jong-Un Oversees Artillery Drill on Day of the Sun

05:02 GMT 17.04.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 17.04.2026)
© Photo : KCNAComrade Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, oversaw an artillery firing contest of artillery sub-units under the large combined units of the Korean People's Army in the western area organized on April 15, the Day of the Sun
Comrade Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, oversaw an artillery firing contest of artillery sub-units under the large combined units of the Korean People's Army in the western area organized on April 15, the Day of the Sun - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw an artillery firing exercise of Korean People’s Army sub-units in the western area on April 15, marking the Day of the Sun, according to KCNA.
KCNA reported that units “powerfully demonstrated their militant marksmanship” and “full war posture” under simulated combat conditions, with the Capital City Defence Corps taking first place.
Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction, noting the event served as “an important occasion in enhancing the training enthusiasm” and strengthening combat readiness.
He stressed that artillery forces are “the most important factor deciding the victory in operation and battle and furthermore in war,” calling for continued modernization and training under the Party’s policy.
© Photo : KCNAComrade Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, oversaw an artillery firing contest of artillery sub-units under the large combined units of the Korean People's Army in the western area organized on April 15, the Day of the Sun
Comrade Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, oversaw an artillery firing contest of artillery sub-units under the large combined units of the Korean People's Army in the western area organized on April 15, the Day of the Sun - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
Comrade Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, oversaw an artillery firing contest of artillery sub-units under the large combined units of the Korean People's Army in the western area organized on April 15, the Day of the Sun
© Photo : KCNA
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