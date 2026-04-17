https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/kim-jong-un-oversees-artillery-drill-on-day-of-the-sun-1123999826.html

Kim Jong-Un Oversees Artillery Drill on Day of the Sun

Kim Jong-Un Oversees Artillery Drill on Day of the Sun

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw an artillery firing exercise of Korean People’s Army sub-units in the western area on April 15, marking the Day of the Sun, according to KCNA.

2026-04-17T05:02+0000

2026-04-17T05:02+0000

2026-04-17T05:03+0000

military

kim jong

kim jong un

weapons

artillery

artillery strikes

military drill

drill

exercise

military exercise

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/11/1124000090_0:45:1001:608_1920x0_80_0_0_2430ab75d4cbf196956f5b5e9be0c10c.png

KCNA reported that units “powerfully demonstrated their militant marksmanship” and “full war posture” under simulated combat conditions, with the Capital City Defence Corps taking first place.Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction, noting the event served as “an important occasion in enhancing the training enthusiasm” and strengthening combat readiness.He stressed that artillery forces are “the most important factor deciding the victory in operation and battle and furthermore in war,” calling for continued modernization and training under the Party’s policy.

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, dprk, kim jong-un, kim jong un, kim un, jong un, north korean army, korean army, north korean military, korean military, north korean army, korean army, north korean weapons, korean weapons, nuclear weapons, nukes