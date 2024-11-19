International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/kim-jong-un-urges-closer-trade-scientific-technical-ties-with-russia---state-media-1120925174.html
Kim Jong-un Urges Closer Trade, Scientific, Technical Ties With Russia - State Media
Kim Jong-un Urges Closer Trade, Scientific, Technical Ties With Russia - State Media
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed the need to comprehensively promote trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation with Russia, describing the relations between the two countries as close and deep, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.
2024-11-19T08:09+0000
2024-11-19T08:09+0000
world
russia
north korea
russia-nato showdown
us-russia relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119019996_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_c92028517c0536fcd47b33bfebaed631.jpg
The North Korean leader held a meeting on Monday with Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, who led the country's delegation to North Korea to attend the 11th meeting of an intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economics, science and technology. Kim Jong-un noted that "bilateral solidarity and cooperation have been closer and deepened in different fields" after the conclusion of a new agreement between North Korea and Russia. The talk proceeded in a warm and close atmosphere, the report said. The previous, 10th session of the committee was held in Pyongyang in November last year. Discussions covered cooperation in agriculture, environmental protection, transport, education, sports, culture and science. This year, the countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a bridge over the Tumen River.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/north-korea-ratifies-treaty-on-strategic-partnership-with-russia---report-1120857462.html
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/13/1119019996_243:0:2972:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_030c402f8ee52f36db7ac382aa24263f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-korea partnership, russian drpk alliance, russian korea ties, putin kim, putin korea
russia-korea partnership, russian drpk alliance, russian korea ties, putin kim, putin korea

Kim Jong-un Urges Closer Trade, Scientific, Technical Ties With Russia - State Media

08:09 GMT 19.11.2024
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov/POOL / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2024
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
SEOUL (Sputnik)- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed the need to comprehensively promote trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation with Russia, describing the relations between the two countries as close and deep, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.
The North Korean leader held a meeting on Monday with Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, who led the country's delegation to North Korea to attend the 11th meeting of an intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economics, science and technology.

"He [Kim] said that it is necessary to mutually and powerfully propel the co-prosperity and development of the two countries by further promoting the inter-governmental trade, economic, scientific and technological exchange and cooperation in a more extensive and diversified way as the DPRK-Russia friendly and cooperative relations have reached a new strategic level," KCNA reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sign a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement. June 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2024
World
North Korea Ratifies Treaty on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Report
11 November, 23:25 GMT
Kim Jong-un noted that "bilateral solidarity and cooperation have been closer and deepened in different fields" after the conclusion of a new agreement between North Korea and Russia.
The talk proceeded in a warm and close atmosphere, the report said.
The previous, 10th session of the committee was held in Pyongyang in November last year. Discussions covered cooperation in agriculture, environmental protection, transport, education, sports, culture and science. This year, the countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a bridge over the Tumen River.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала