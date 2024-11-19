https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/kim-jong-un-urges-closer-trade-scientific-technical-ties-with-russia---state-media-1120925174.html
Kim Jong-un Urges Closer Trade, Scientific, Technical Ties With Russia - State Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed the need to comprehensively promote trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation with Russia, describing the relations between the two countries as close and deep, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.
The North Korean leader held a meeting on Monday with Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, who led the country's delegation to North Korea to attend the 11th meeting of an intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economics, science and technology. Kim Jong-un noted that "bilateral solidarity and cooperation have been closer and deepened in different fields" after the conclusion of a new agreement between North Korea and Russia. The talk proceeded in a warm and close atmosphere, the report said. The previous, 10th session of the committee was held in Pyongyang in November last year. Discussions covered cooperation in agriculture, environmental protection, transport, education, sports, culture and science. This year, the countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a bridge over the Tumen River.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed the need to comprehensively promote trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation with Russia, describing the relations between the two countries as close and deep, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.
The North Korean leader held a meeting on Monday with Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, who led the country's delegation to North Korea to attend the 11th meeting of an intergovernmental committee for cooperation in trade, economics, science and technology.
"He [Kim] said that it is necessary to mutually and powerfully propel the co-prosperity and development of the two countries by further promoting the inter-governmental trade, economic, scientific and technological exchange and cooperation in a more extensive and diversified way as the DPRK-Russia friendly and cooperative relations have reached a new strategic level," KCNA reported.
Kim Jong-un noted that "bilateral solidarity and cooperation have been closer and deepened in different fields" after the conclusion of a new agreement between North Korea and Russia.
The talk proceeded in a warm and close atmosphere, the report said.
The previous, 10th session of the committee was held in Pyongyang in November last year. Discussions covered cooperation in agriculture, environmental protection, transport, education, sports, culture and science. This year, the countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a bridge over the Tumen River.