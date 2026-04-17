https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/mideast-chaos-may-boost-northern-sea-routes-value---korea-arctic-shipping-association-1124002102.html

Mideast Chaos May Boost Northern Sea Route's Value - Korea Arctic Shipping Association

Mideast Chaos May Boost Northern Sea Route's Value - Korea Arctic Shipping Association

Sputnik International

The conflict in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by the United States may increase interest in the Northern Sea Route, Subeom Choi, secretary general of the Korea Arctic Shipping Association, told RIA Novosti.

2026-04-17T10:22+0000

2026-04-17T10:22+0000

2026-04-17T10:22+0000

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"This crisis may strengthen global interest in the Northern Sea Route as part of a broader effort to diversify strategic transport corridors for energy, fertilizers, and other bulk commodities," Choi explained.Nevertheless, Choi does not anticipate any quick or large-scale substitution, since the route remains hampered by severe seasonality, the need for icebreaker support, insurance restrictions, and infrastructure gaps.On April 8, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the rapidly-evolving situation in the Middle East would enhance the strategic importance of the Northern Sea Route for global transport logistics. He further observed that the route's perceived reliability would grow among multinational corporations and nations engaged in global trade.The US Central Command has stated that more than 10,000 US service members, along with dozens of ships and aircraft, are participating in the blockade of Iranian ports.On April 13, the US Navy began blockading all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for approximately 20% of the world's oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to transit the Strait of Hormuz as long as they do not pay Tehran a toll. Iranian authorities have not announced the imposition of a toll, but have discussed such plans.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260416/middle-east-conflict-severely-impacting-global-energy-security---top-chinese-diplomat-1123999437.html

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iran us conflict, middle east conflict, strait of hormuz blockade, northern sea route