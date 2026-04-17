https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/planned-rotation-of-iaea-inspectors-takes-place-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant---plant-1124001067.html
Planned Rotation of IAEA Inspectors Takes Place at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Plant
Planned Rotation of IAEA Inspectors Takes Place at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Plant
Sputnik International
The planned rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors took place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the plant's press service said on Friday.
2026-04-17T08:18+0000
2026-04-17T08:18+0000
2026-04-17T08:18+0000
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"The planned rotation of observers of the International Atomic Energy Agency took place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The next shift of the agency's experts took place in a regular mode. Four specialists who joined the 34th mission began work to monitor the operational safety of the station," the plant wrote on the Max platform.
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zaporozhye, iaea, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, znpp, inspectors, international atomic energy agency
Planned Rotation of IAEA Inspectors Takes Place at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Plant
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The planned rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors took place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the plant's press service said on Friday.
"The planned rotation of observers of the International Atomic Energy Agency took place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The next shift of the agency's experts took place in a regular mode. Four specialists who joined the 34th mission began work to monitor the operational safety of the station," the plant wrote on the Max platform.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the city of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity - the station has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came into Russia's possession.