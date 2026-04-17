https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/planned-rotation-of-iaea-inspectors-takes-place-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant---plant-1124001067.html

Planned Rotation of IAEA Inspectors Takes Place at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Plant

Planned Rotation of IAEA Inspectors Takes Place at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Plant

Sputnik International

The planned rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors took place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the plant's press service said on Friday.

2026-04-17T08:18+0000

2026-04-17T08:18+0000

2026-04-17T08:18+0000

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international atomic energy agency (iaea)

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"The planned rotation of observers of the International Atomic Energy Agency took place at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The next shift of the agency's experts took place in a regular mode. Four specialists who joined the 34th mission began work to monitor the operational safety of the station," the plant wrote on the Max platform.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-now-only-relies-on-one-last-power-line--iaea-1123662341.html

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zaporozhye, iaea, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, znpp, inspectors, international atomic energy agency