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Putin Says Russia Has Special Relations With CIS Countries
Putin Says Russia Has Special Relations With CIS Countries
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia has had special relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries for decades.
2026-04-17T14:46+0000
2026-04-17T14:46+0000
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"We have always had, and I am sure will continue to have, a special attitude toward this, if only for historical reasons, and also because we have a huge amount of work to do, including in economic cooperation with these countries. They are our neighbors. Over the course of decades, we have developed special relations in both the humanitarian sphere and the human dimension," Putin said during the meeting with permanent representatives of the Russian Security Council.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/putin-briefs-his-cis-counterparts-on-russia-us-summit-in-alaska-1122637029.html
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Putin Says Russia Has Special Relations With CIS Countries

14:46 GMT 17.04.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentiev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the informal summit of the heads of state - members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the informal summit of the heads of state - members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia has had special relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries for decades.
"We have always had, and I am sure will continue to have, a special attitude toward this, if only for historical reasons, and also because we have a huge amount of work to do, including in economic cooperation with these countries. They are our neighbors. Over the course of decades, we have developed special relations in both the humanitarian sphere and the human dimension," Putin said during the meeting with permanent representatives of the Russian Security Council.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2025
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Putin Briefs His CIS Counterparts on Russia-US Summit in Alaska
17 August 2025, 14:09 GMT
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