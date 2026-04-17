https://sputnikglobe.com/20260417/putin-says-russia-has-special-relations-with-cis-countries-1124004716.html

Putin Says Russia Has Special Relations With CIS Countries

Putin Says Russia Has Special Relations With CIS Countries

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia has had special relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries for decades.

2026-04-17T14:46+0000

2026-04-17T14:46+0000

2026-04-17T14:46+0000

world

russia

commonwealth of independent states

russian security council

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094748792_0:208:2749:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_f979d4ada8cba83f59cd21c9c0613e66.jpg

"We have always had, and I am sure will continue to have, a special attitude toward this, if only for historical reasons, and also because we have a huge amount of work to do, including in economic cooperation with these countries. They are our neighbors. Over the course of decades, we have developed special relations in both the humanitarian sphere and the human dimension," Putin said during the meeting with permanent representatives of the Russian Security Council.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250817/putin-briefs-his-cis-counterparts-on-russia-us-summit-in-alaska-1122637029.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia commonwealth of independent states (cis), vladimir putin statement on cis, post-soviet countries and russia